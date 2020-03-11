Revolution denied: how the Sanders youth movement could not catch | News

%MINIFYHTML22c583def94ec985a203155005b1cbde11% %MINIFYHTML22c583def94ec985a203155005b1cbde12%

For a generation struggling with student debt and increasingly passionate about social justice and the climate, Bernie Sanders' platform offered an attractive palette of promises: free university tuition, free medical care, legal marijuana and a green New Deal, with the intention of igniting them and achieving a true revolution.

However, somewhere along the way, the revolution sizzled. When it was time to vote for his candidate, the young man Sanders counted on didn't come out in the numbers he expected. And the candidate himself was one of the first to admit it.

"Have we been as successful as I expected to bring the youth? The answer is no," Sanders said last week at a press conference from the headquarters of his campaign in Burlington, Vermont.

"I think that will change in the general election, but I will be honest with you," Sanders said. "We have not done so well with the incorporation of young people into the process, it is not easy," he added.

Joe Biden's almost sweeping of Tuesday's primary elections in six states, including Michigan, was illustrative of the problem that has affected Sanders during the 2020 campaign. Exit polls indicate that voter participation between 18 and 44 years old in reality declined since 2016, when a surprise victory in Michigan gave the Sanders campaign a new life and young enthusiasts accounted for 45 percent of the votes, and 2020, when young voters accounted for 38 percent.

It was the same story in previous states.

In California, an early bright spot that Sanders easily won, voters under the age of 30 constituted only 11 percent of the electorate. Of the 14 states that participated in the Super Tuesday contest on March 3, the participation of voters under 30 did not exceed 20 percent in any state. Voters between the ages of 45 and 64 consistently constituted the majority of the voters.

Bernie Sanders speaking during a campaign rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan (Paul Sancya / AP Photo)

"There is a massive generational division," said John Della Volpe, director of surveys at the Kennedy Institute of Politics at Harvard University.

In 2020, Della Volpe adds, young voters don't show up at the rate they did in 2016. In Texas, for example, 15 percent of voters were between 17 and 29 in these elections, compared to 20 percent. percent in 2016.

"The vote of young people in relation to previous elections has been disappointing," Della Volpe told Al Jazeera. "There is much evidence to suggest that Sanders did not optimize the participation of his followers," he added.

Under the motto of the "It's not me,quot; campaign, Sanders, 78, a self-styled Socialist Democrat criticized the political establishment, large corporations and billionaires and promised to combat institutional racism and injustice in the country.

The rhetoric earned him the support of progressive fire marks such as congressmen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, two rising stars with substantial support among young people. Ocasio-Cortez called Sander's fight a "generational battle,quot; that requires all hands on deck.

"It is going to be now, and in November, I think that the participation of young people will have a great determination in our future as a country," Ocasio-Cortez said during a Late Night appearance with Seth Meyers.

Some political analysts say that Sanders, the oldest candidate to run, who lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016, is an unlikely figure that will boost the support of young people across the country and face President Donald Trump in November .

"This whole notion that Bernie is a bridge for young people has always been exaggerated," said Simon Rosenberg, a Democratic strategist and president of the New Democratic Network, a group of experts based in Washington, DC.

"And the last two weeks have been proof of this," Rosenberg told Al Jazeera.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Bernie Sanders on stage during a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. UU. (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Max Pereboom, a 24-year-old Sanders supporter who has organized several fundraising events at his home in Washington, DC, said many young people, despite having an important participation in the country's future, have difficulty imagining a Real change, especially from the Sanders champions.

"Most young people have never seen a political change, have never seen a real change," he said. "It's disappointing,quot;.

Other experts say convincing young people like Pereboom and his friends to go to the polls is a global challenge and is not limited to the United States.

"Around the world, younger people are less likely to vote," said D Sunshine Hillygus, author of Making Young Voters, a book examining that challenge. Hilligus believes that the common perception that young people lack political commitment is false.

"The reason why young people have low participation is not because they are demotivated or apathetic, they really show great intention," Hilligus told Al Jazeera.

Bernie Sanders supporters cheering during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona (Ross D. Franklin / AP Photo)

But for first-time voters, he says, the voter registration process is often complicated and difficult, with strict deadlines, different rules in different states and confusion for students living outside their home state.

"The informational and institutional obstacles create a gap between the intention and the actual vote," she says.

If you decide to stay in the race, the road ahead will be a challenge for Sanders. The primaries are scheduled for March 17 in Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida, and older voters represent the majority of the electorate in Arizona and Florida.

"We are doing a better job than most, but we have to do much better," said Amer Zahr, a comedian and a substitute for the Sanders campaign.

"That is a challenge for our campaign, and it is a challenge for every campaign in the history of politics, for young people to vote," Zahr told Al Jazeera.