Result of Dallas Super Tuesday elections "Not affected,quot; by ballot count – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County successfully completed the count of the 44 ballot boxes after the Election Administrator's request to reopen the central counting station to count and tabulate 44 USB sticks from the Democratic and Republican primary elections of March 3, 2020 .

"After today's count, all the ballots in those polling stations have been counted," said Toni Pippins-Poole, county election administrator. “The amended results of those 44 polling stations now show an increase of 6,818 votes in the Democratic Primary and 2,331 votes in the Republican Primary. The result of the local elections was not affected by the counting of paper ballots. ”

Pippins-Poole expressed gratitude for the fact that Dallas County invested in a system that uses supporting paper ballots along with electronic software to ensure that each vote will always be counted.

Representatives of the local Democratic and Republican parties were present to observe the counting process.

The results are publicly available on the department's website and are still considered unofficial until both parties have examined the results.