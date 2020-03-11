Renault reveals the final livery of the car for the F1 2020 season

%MINIFYHTMLdd311c98d345880c5837bb38cbc9134a11% %MINIFYHTMLdd311c98d345880c5837bb38cbc9134a12%

The French-owned team is the final team to reveal their colors for this year on the eve of the new season in Melbourne







Renault unveiled its final livery for the 2020 season and announced a new main sponsor before the Australian GP in Melbourne.

After running a darker livery in the new RS20 during the tests, the familiar yellow and black colors of the team return for the racing season, as they tried to step forward on the grid after a disappointing 2019.

The decoration presented by Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon in Albert Park coincided with the announcement of a new titular partner, the logistics firm DP World.

The official full name of the team is now Renault DP World F1 Team.

Team leader Cyril Abiteboul said the new agreement and revenue was a "step in the right direction,quot; while Renault worked for an agreement to stay in F1 beyond 2020. The FIA ​​and F1 are negotiating a new one. Agreement Concorde with all teams before the sport. restoration of rules next year.

