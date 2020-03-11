Remembering former Up News Info 11 news colleague Allen Manning – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two newsrooms in the DFW area are afflicted on Tuesday.

Former Up News Info 11 news assignment editor and current WFAA managing editor Allen Manning passed away.

Manning, 57, who worked at Up News Info 11 for more than 20 years, dedicated himself to his trade and was friends with his colleagues.

He was a supportive husband who helped his wife in her battle against cancer.

Manning was a devout Christian, loved the news business, wrote poetry and spoke baseball.

Manning even published three books.

Up News Info 11 assignment editor Robbie Hoy tweeted: “The world of news has lost a good man. Allen Manning @roadmonkeyone was the guy who hired me @CBSDFW. He was an avid fan of the Astros, but I never held him against him and he was a friend. Here we are at the Up News Info 11 Christmas party in 2017. ”

“Allen will be missed by everyone involved in DFW TV News, as well as city leaders, law enforcement agencies, school districts, hospitals and many people who came to know and respect

him, "said Up News Info journalist 11 J.D. Miles.

“Allen was a great journalist, a supportive co-worker and, more importantly, a great guy and a true character. Praying for Teena and the rest of her family. May he rest in peace, ”added Up News Info 11 political reporter Jack Fink.

The Grand Prairie Police Department shared their condolences on Twitter:

We are sad to hear the loss of Allen Manning, cross-platform managing editor at @WFAA. It was a pleasure working with him, and such a kind professional in the media market, including his time with @CBSDFW. You all have our most sincere and sincere sympathy.

The North Texas PIO tweeted: “We are deeply sad for the loss of our friend and colleague, Allen Manning. For everyone who knew him, he was a rare person who made you a better person simply by knowing him. He was a true journalist whom we will miss a lot and will live forever in our hearts. "

"Surprised and saddened by the news about @roadmonkeyone," said Chris Cook, Public Information Officer for the Arlington Police Department. “Allen was one of the friendliest and most knowledgeable people in the media market I've ever met. I have the privilege of knowing him over the years as he guided me as a PIO. My condolences to @wfaa @CBSDFW & family ".

Up News Info 11 news anchor Doug Dunbar wrote the following tribute to Allen Manning on his Facebook page:

Wake up to the surprise that one of the friendliest and most genuine people I've ever known is gone.

I just can't imagine it.

I had the joy of working with Allen Manning since the day I entered Up News Info 11.

In more than a decade together, never a crossword. Forever positive.

Never "why can't we,quot;, always

"How do we make it work?"

Especially when Teena was fighting cancer. Such courage and support this man brought to his fight.

He would walk a mile through the fire for her.

But what distinguishes him is that he would also walk that same mile for you.

Just when the world really needs more of Allen Manning.

Rest in peace brother.

I will fight to understand why.

I will only remember the good.

I am grateful that there is so much.