Remembering & # 39; Coach K College Basketball & # 39; in Sega Genesis 25 years later

Every time the NCAA gets closer to allowing players to be compensated for their image, Twitter rejoices over the early return of the "NCAA Football,quot; series.

However, it is the game that features former UCLA basketball player Ed O & # 39; Bannon, who was later involved in a lawsuit in 2009 against the NCAA that led to the end of the EA Sports series, which I miss even more .

"Coach K College Basketball,quot; in Sega Genesis is the most underrated sports video game of all time. Released in 1995, it was the first true college basketball game with real players, 32 teams and eight retreat championship teams. Could you solve 1990 UNLV vs. 1976 Indiana on the court.

The game took advantage of the popularity generated by Duke national championship teams, the Fab Five and March Madness in the 1990s, and gave users a fast-paced basketball game that was divided into the EA Sports series "NBA Live. "

The details were part of the charm. The players wore shirts. You could break the board like Darvin Ham. There were hot spots where I could not miss. At that time, there was no better basketball game.

This game marked each box, especially at this time of year. We didn't see the tournament that year. We play our own 32-team Coach K tournament, and we still talk about some of those games.

– Arkansas and Kentucky were very funny in that game. Running the Kentucky press or going up and down with "40 Minutes of Hell,quot; was always exciting, but it was more pressure to play with those teams.

– This game was released one year after John Chaney of Temple went after Massachusetts University coach John Calipari at a press conference. One of my friends would not only be Temple in the game. He dressed like Chaney in a white shirt and tie, executed the defense of the confrontation zone and held the ball on purpose until the throwing clock approached zero. I would win games with scores like 13-9. We still talk about "Temple Ball,quot; all the time.

– I won the 32-team tournament with Syracuse. This was long before Jim Boeheim was awarded his first national championship in 2003. That is not a humble presumption. That is to boast the rights for life. My friends will dispute it, but they know they couldn't stop Lawrence Moten and John Wallace.

That game also had more than a year of useful life, and that is what made it work so well with the NCAA tournament. We were still playing it in 1996 and 1997, and we had to pause a game to see Princeton beat UCLA in that legendary malaise. We all remember that moment too.

Of course, he had no staying power. O & # 39; Bannon would sue the NCAA after its image appeared in "2009 NCAA Basketball,quot;. EA Sports reached an agreement with him, and we have been waiting for the return of college football and basketball games since then.

It seems that day is coming, and we will recover our football. Can we also recover the "Coach K,quot;? Hey, he's still around.

I'll be ready. I still have the old Sega Genesis but it needs an adapter. In a flea market last summer, I came across "Madden 94,quot;, "NHL 94,quot; and "Coach K Basketball,quot; for $ 1 each. I felt like James W. Marshall in Sutter & # 39; s Mill, but I was very excited about "Coach K,quot;.

With the arrival of March Madness next week, it might be time to get that adapter and launch a 25th anniversary tournament in the projector in the basement.

That is, if someone wants a piece of Syracuse.