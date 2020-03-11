Raytheon took the opportunity to begin the production of the Patriot defense system for Bahrain – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He awarded the Raytheon Company a $ 551 million contract to begin production of the Patriot ™ missile defense system for the Kingdom of Bahrain. The contract was awarded on January 31, 2020.

"The Raytheon Patriot provides the Kingdom of Bahrain and 16 other countries around the world with a proven combat system that protects citizens, infrastructure and the armed forces from a wide range of threats," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense in Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems Business. "Patriot works, has saved countless lives and will continue to do so for many years because the system is constantly tested, modernized, updated and improved to stay ahead of the threat."

The Raytheon Patriot is the world's most advanced tactical air and missile tactical system, which provides protection against a full range of advanced threats, including airplanes, tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since its launch, the Raytheon Patriot has been used by five nations in more than 250 combat fights against manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles. Since January 2015, Patriot has intercepted more than 150 ballistic missiles in combat operations worldwide; More than 90 of those interceptions involved the low-cost Guidance Enhanced Missile family of ground-air missiles manufactured by Raytheon.

Those commitments were possible because Patriot is built on a base of more than 3,000 ground tests and more than 1,400 flight tests.

Seventeen nations have acquired more than 240 Patriot fire units. Many of these countries have chosen to take advantage of Patriot's flexible architecture and upgrade their systems.

That translates into a global community. Countries with Patriot can, and do, train together. And if necessary, they can operate together in combat.