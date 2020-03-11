Rasheeda Frost falls in love with her son, Ky Frost with this sweet photo

Rasheeda Frost shared a photo with her and her son, Ky Frost, on her social media account. She tells her fans that this young man already knows that he has the coolest mom there is.

Check out the photo that Boss Lady shared in her IG account below.

‘Only me and my big boy @kyfrost_ ❤️❤️ he knows he became a great mom & # 39; & # 39; Rasheeda captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘The weekend came, Kelsey was my server / bartender and I took a picture with Kirk !! The best drinks and vibrations I've had in a long time, "and another follower posted this:" Damn it, it seems like it was overnight. Very handsome. & # 39;

Many people told Rasheeda that he is twinning with his son.

A fan said: "Yes, twinning and one of the prettiest moms too," and someone else was checking Rasheeda's bag: "You are all cute but it is the bag for me."

A follower said: "He is so professional when he works at the Bistro! I love how they work and I help you with business."

Someone else posted this: ‘Coming to ATL in April. I can't wait to eat at the restaurant ❤️‼ ️ ’

Another commenter said: ‘He knows he looks like you hahaha, you are beautiful and he is the wonderfully beautiful version of you hahaha. I am almost jealous. I wish my son looked like me instead of everyone asking if it's yours, what does it mix with lol? Beautiful photo! God bless! & # 39;

In other news, not too long ago, Rasheeda celebrated her aunt's birthday, Allison. She shared a video on her social media account to mark this important event.

"Family celebrating my aunt Allison's birthday at @frostbistro, we love you, Allison!" Rasheeda captioned his post.

People received the comments and sent their best wishes to Rasheeda's aunt.



