Queer Eye's Karamo Brown conversations have & # 39; & # 39; conflict & # 39; & # 39; with Antoni

Weird eye fans know and love Karamo Brown as the culture expert in the successful Netflix program.
From having a Los Angeles Dodgers hat for every outfit to empowering every "hero,quot; of makeover (as they are called), the 38-year-old television personality continues to share his knowledge and vision with the release of his memories, Karamo: my story of embracing purpose, healing and hope and his new podcast.
More recently, the Fab Five member talked about his friendship with his cast partner. Antoni Porowski to E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester in Just the sip.
"My co-star of Weird eye, Antoni, people didn't know we had an extreme conflict, "he shared." We didn't talk during season 1, even though we were shooting together. "
Despite not getting along at first, Brown explained that when they filmed they always kept him professional and focused on the "hero,quot; of the makeover.
"On the camera, it was always about that person and creating something successful, so that was genuine," said the reality star.
He added: "Before we went to the camera, we said to each other: & # 39; This is not about us. This is about this person & # 39;".
@MLB
However, it was a different story once they stopped filming.
"But off camera, the moment the camera stopped rolling, & # 39; Girl don't come near me & # 39; and vice versa, I didn't want to get close to him."
While Karamo didn't delve into why his beef began (he said they would have to listen to his podcast for that), he did reveal that "someone in the house,quot; made the drama worse.
"Our personalities got along, but then a third party got involved and once that third party got involved, he and I couldn't even talk to each other. We were too busy listening to rumors of what this third party was spreading about both of us."
The Houston-born star said it was a telling moment when they both realized that "there was a toxic third party playing with us." The two reconciled after having an hour-long conversation. "We think, why did we just go through all those months of b.s."
Weird eye Fans can be sure that the two are close friends now. Phew!
Along with Netflix tea, Brown talked about getting NSFW DMs, having a healthy relationship with his fiance and what it was like to be the first openly gay black man on reality television when he was on MTV’s the Real world. Watch the full interview, above!