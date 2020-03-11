Queer Eye's Karamo Brown conversations have & # 39; & # 39; conflict & # 39; & # 39; with Antoni

Weird eye fans know and love Karamo Brown as the culture expert in the successful Netflix program.

From having a Los Angeles Dodgers hat for every outfit to empowering every "hero,quot; of makeover (as they are called), the 38-year-old television personality continues to share his knowledge and vision with the release of his memories, Karamo: my story of embracing purpose, healing and hope and his new podcast.

More recently, the Fab Five member talked about his friendship with his cast partner. Antoni Porowski to E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester in Just the sip.

"My co-star of Weird eye, Antoni, people didn't know we had an extreme conflict, "he shared." We didn't talk during season 1, even though we were shooting together. "

Despite not getting along at first, Brown explained that when they filmed they always kept him professional and focused on the "hero,quot; of the makeover.