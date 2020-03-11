The Fab Five are about to find out if everything really is bigger in Texas. So is, Weird eye will return for the sixth season on Netflix and head to Lone Star status. The news comes before the debut of the fifth season of Weird eye which is located in Philadelphia.

Weird eye the sixth season will be based in Austin, Texas. In a statement, Netflix said the boys "will scour the prairie for a new roster of heroes who need a little love."

%MINIFYHTML367fde59bc74639eb8f58783888b1e6411% %MINIFYHTML367fde59bc74639eb8f58783888b1e6412%

Bobby berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (cleanliness), Antoni Porowski (food and wine) i, Tan France (fashion) and Karamo Brown (culture) are back for the sixth season. The past seasons took place in Georgia, Missouri, Kanas and a special episode miniseries in Tokyo.