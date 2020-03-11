Queen Elizabeth avoids shaking hands at the event amid the danger of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML7496900cd48abcd8c9ae7a5de1d2a4a411% %MINIFYHTML7496900cd48abcd8c9ae7a5de1d2a4a412%

The Queen of England is taking the Coronavirus very seriously to the point that even the generally rigid royal customs are being modified. Well, one in particular!

Queen Elizabeth II refused to shake hands to greet Sri Lankan High Commissioner Saroja Sirisena and her husband.

She was caught on camera at Buckingham Palace yesterday, skipping the usual handshake for the sake of her health and safety.

After all, the virus is known to be primarily dangerous to the point of being fatal to the sick and elderly, so it makes sense for the Queen to take the proper precautions.

On Tuesday, her meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Saroja Sirisena and her husband, Dr. Sudath Talpahewa happened in front of an audience and the moment they met was caught on camera, making it soon clear that the Queen Elizabeth was not shaking anyone's hand.

And this was not the first time he had given up the greeting! What was said before she was once again seen doing the same with other officials and guests at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Additionally, His Highness wore gloves at all times for an additional layer to protect himself from direct contact with COVID-19.

It is safe to assume that he wore them for security, as it is apparently not common to wear gloves at endowment ceremonies.

While the Queen is obviously being very careful with the pandemic, her grandson Prince William is not very concerned.

While attending the Guinness Warehouse in Dublin with Kate Middleton earlier this month, she joked saying, 'I bet everyone says:' I have coronavirus, I'm dying & # 39 ;, and you say: & # 39; No, you just had a cough. It seems pretty dramatic about the coronavirus right now. Incidentally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading the coronavirus. I'm sorry. So we're on the lookout for that, so tell us if we have to stop. "



