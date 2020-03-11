Qatar coronavirus cases increase by 238 in one day | News

Qatar announced on Wednesday 238 new confirmed cases of coronavirus saying that the number of infections will likely increase.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the energy-rich Gulf state is now 262 cases so far.

The health ministry said the number of infected people is likely to "increase among previously announced patient contacts."

He said the new cases had been found in quarantine and not mixed in the public.

On Sunday, Qatar announced three coronavirus victims who had "shared accommodation." Wednesday's biggest increase in cases was related to those three expatriate workers.

The ministry called "members of the community to ensure that all reported cases enjoy a very good health condition and receive medical attention at the Center for Transient Diseases."

Qatar has not reported any deaths, but closed universities and schools, canceled many public events, including MotoGP, and prohibited travelers from 14 countries from entering the country.

The spread spreads

Qatar announced on Monday a national closure of schools and universities amid fears about the outbreak of coronavirus, adding that the closure will take effect on March 10.

The Qatar Ministry of Health has temporarily banned the entry of travelers from 14 countries.

In a statement, he said the ban covers Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways, the country's national airline, had already suspended flights to and from Italy, one of the most affected countries.