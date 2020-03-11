Putin will go before 2036 | Vladimir Putin

Like many of Vladimir Putin's movements, the one he made on March 10 felt like an unexpected plot twist in a thriller. Only two months before he had announced plans to amend the Russian constitution, sending national and foreign observers to frantic predictions about his succession plans for when his current presidential term expires in 2024. Many of them considered him as a kind of ruler in the shadow or "father of the nation,quot;, supervising an obedient successor.

Then, in a lightning movement on March 10, he opted for a scenario so crude that it was previously ruled out by most Russian observers, especially because it contradicted guarantee of his entourage.

On the morning of that day, the first woman in the world space and current member of the Russian Duma, Valentina Tereshkova, presented a proposal to allow Putin to run for two other presidential terms after 2024, which would be included in the package of constitutional amendments the parliament was discussing.

The president was immediately informed of these procedures and immediately addressed the Duma, where he delivered a speech approving Tereshkova's proposal.

Subsequently, members of parliament voted to approve it.

The Constitutional Court will then have to approve the amendments, after which they will be put to a popular vote in a national quasi-referendum on April 22. There is little doubt that there is any obstacle to that.

Putin's move was so blatantly out of line with everything he had said before that even the hardened Russian opposition seemed speechless minutes after it happened.

Soon, however, a key member of the Aleksey Navalny movement, Leonid Volkov, called It is "a coup d'etat, technically speaking," while activists threw pickets under the statue of St. Vladimir near the walls of the Kremlin. On the same day, the Moscow mayor's office introduced a temporary ban on public meetings of more than 5,000 attendees, apparently due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Clearly, local authorities are taking steps to prevent a large outbreak of public anger in the streets of the capital. The last time Putin decided to prolong his rule by twisting the Constitution, he had to face a wave of unprecedented protests that shook Moscow for several months in the winter of 2011-2012.

In the end, he survived the protests and remained a fairly popular president, not only because of repressive measures and political maneuvering.

Putin has been the embodiment of the Russian majority consensus on how Russia should be. This consensus is, of course, fluid, but the Kremlin has worked hard to maintain it.

He has been very sensitive to survey data and quite refined in manipulating public opinion, for which he has employed an army of medical specialists to spread propaganda and dress political movements in the conservative ideology of the right.

Apart from that, a unique alignment of internal and external factors has helped keep this consensus afloat for so long.

Putin presided over the greatest improvement in the quality of life in the memory of middle-aged and older generations, although one can discuss his personal role in achieving it. These people remember the horrors of World War II, the chronic deficit of quality goods and services in recent times of the Soviet Union and the turmoil of the 1990s and are very alert to the risks of losing brand stability Putin's registered.

There is also the crisis of role models. The current situation cannot be more different than it was in 1991 when millions of Russians adopted the Western model of governance and economic prosperity.

Over the years, Putin showed that he can offer higher standards of living without the risks of political liberalization. Today, Russia's per capita GDP adjusted for purchasing power parity is on par with that of former EU communist members.

At the same time, Georgia and Ukraine continue to provide a convenient example of the problems Russia could face if its people pressed for political freedom through a color revolution.

In fact, the failure of the Maidan revolution in Ukraine (to fulfill its promise to undo the oligarch, greatly helped by both the West and the Kremlin), the subsequent rise of the extreme right and the ongoing war in the east have given Putin's alternative: economic and political stability under an authoritarian government: a great boost.

The continuing crisis of Western liberal democracy, manifested in the rise of Donald Trump and the success of Brexit, has also raised doubts among Russians about the need to follow the Western model. The reluctance of the West to welcome Russia to the fold by offering to join the EU and NATO has also contributed to this sentiment. A scarecrow Russia seems to be much more politically convenient for Western politicians than a democratic one.

But these pillars of the popular consensus surrounding Putin are increasingly unstable. For several years, surveys have been demonstration A tectonic change in the attitudes of the Russian population. The perceived need for stability has been overcome by the demand for change.

The nationalist fervor surrounding the annexation of Crimea has also disappeared. Today, the Russians want normalization with Ukraine and the West, while hostile attitudes are retreating.

There is also a new generation of young people who have conducted bold unauthorized protests and have participated massively in the Navalny regional offices across the country. Their main motivation to protest is that they have not seen another Russia than Putin's in their entire lives.

Putin's fatigue is being installed and, within a few years, there will be no more tricks under the president's sleeve that will allow him to keep the majority consensus intact. Russia's hive mind will move towards new ideas and new personalities.

Any change in the factors mentioned above, particularly the resurgence of liberal values ​​in the West and the defeat of the extreme right, can trigger that change in Russia. But even without them, the life cycle of the Putin brand will naturally expire sooner or later, and the Russian president knows it very well.

Constitutional changes will allow you to keep your options open and avoid being seen as a lame duck, but they will not stop the inevitable. The best thing Putin could do for himself in the next four years is to generate a more positive legacy in the form of large infrastructure projects and prepare a reliable successor to replace him in 2024. As a calculating man, you should know that your personal risks are less if he leaves before it is too late that if he strives to maintain his leadership position forever.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.