PSG 2-0 B Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain overcame a goal deficit to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2016, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Neymar broke the deadlock to put the Parisians ahead on away goals when he headed home unmarked (28) for his 17th strike of the season, canceling the 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Dortmund three weeks ago. .

The hosts doubled their lead in the halftime shot when Juan Bernat put Pablo Sarabia's cross, but Dortmund knew that a goal would send the tie into overtime.

However, Lucien Favre's team was mediocre at all times, as Erling Haaland was unable to add to his 10 goals in the competition this season, and they ended the night with 10 men after Emre Can was sent off after an altercation with Neymar (89). PSG will learn their opponents from the quarterfinals in the Nyon draw on March 20.

Player Ratings PSG: Navas (7), Kehrer (7), Marquinhos (7), Kimpembe (7), Bernat (7), Gueye (8), Paredes (7), Sarabia (6), Di Maria (7), Neymar (8) Cavani (7). Subs: Kurzawa (6), Kouassi (6), Mbappe (6). Borussia Dortmund: Burki (7), Zagadou (6), Hummels (7), Piszczek (6), Hakimi (6), Guerreiro (6), Witsel (5), Can (5), Sancho (6), Hazard (6), Haaland (5). Subs: Reyna (6), Brandt (6), Gotze (n / a). Party man: Neymar

How PSG lifted & # 39; curse & # 39;

Thousands of PSG fans gathered in front of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday



Tuchel's preparations for the second leg were affected by the postponement of last Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Strasbourg, which was suspended due to the threat of coronavirus.

Winning the competition has become an obsession, but his unfortunate knockout record and absence of key personnel made reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in four seasons a difficult task against a Dortmund team that had an advantage. 2-1 from the first leg. .

Team news PSG started Edinson Cavani up front with Kylian Mbappe only fit to be on the bench after his recent chest pains. With Marco Verratti absent, Leandro Paredes started in midfield while Thilo Kehrer was chosen in the full-back instead of Thomas Meunier. Lucien Favre went with the same 11 that started in a 2-1 victory over PSG in the first leg three weeks ago. Giovanni Reyna, who made an impact from the bench, remained a substitute. Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland and Thorgan Hazard formed the triple attack on the German side.

The Ligue 1 champions had lost five of their previous six matches, losing each of their last two at Parc des Princes against Real Madrid in March 2018 and Manchester United in March 2019.

French publication Le Parisien led on Wednesday morning with the headline & # 39; The Curse & # 39 ;, but in the absence of Kylian Mbappe from the start, its players turned the tie during an impressive 45-minute start.

Angel Di Maria had already been denied a penalty after falling theatrically under Dan-Axel Zagadou's challenge when moments later the Argentine released Edinson Cavani in the middle, but Roman Burki produced a magnificent save.

The visitors, who had progressed on each of the previous four occasions in which they had won the first leg of a Champions League knockout match, needed more attacking momentum, but it was PSG who gained their advantage in the tie.

Achraf Hakimi went offline on the set-piece as Di Maria's delivery was cheerfully directed home by the Neymar unmarked when the house-side dig burst to pierce the air.

The goal initially brought Dortmund to life when Jadon Sancho tested Keylor Kavas with a free kick before the England winger chose to shoot from a narrow angle, once again denied by the Costa Rican plug.

Jadon Sancho reacts to Juan Bernat's strike at the stroke of halftime



But in the first minute of the halftime of the first half, the hosts doubled their lead on the night. Neymar became a supplier when he started the move to the left with an orderly turn and run, finding Sarabia in the overlay on the right and his low ball was deflected into the bottom corner by left wing Bernat for his first goal since April of 2019.

Dortmund was below par, with the same fire witnessed every two weeks by 80,000 in Signal Iduna Park, oddly replaced by nervousness in front of the empty stands.

Mbappe, who had doubts before the game after suffering chest pains, entered the field after 63 minutes when Tuchel sought to give Dortmund another problem. Lucien Favre responded with Julian Brandt's presentation and it was his speculative shot moments after his arrival that reminded the hosts that a goal would have sent the tie into overtime.

But only for the fifth time this season, Dortmund couldn't bother the scoreboard, and their night was made when Emre Can received two yellow cards in quick succession after reacting to a foul on Neymar by pushing him to the ground when PSG finally beat their Last curse 16.

Whats Next?

The draw for the Champions League quarterfinals will take place on March 20 in Nyon, Switzerland at 11 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain returns to national action against Nice on Sunday; The start is at 8pm. Dortmund continues its Bundesliga campaign a day earlier at his home in Schalke at 2.30 p.m.