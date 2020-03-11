Prince Harry joked with Russian counterfeiters, he thought he was talking privately with Greta Thunberg about Megxit, the royal family and President Trump

Two Russian pranksters have cheated on Prince Harry. The 35-year-old royalty, who will officially resign from his main position in the family on March 31, was the victim of a hoax that convinced the Duke of Sussex that he was talking privately with environmental activist Greta Thunberg and his father, Svante

According to numerous media and audio uploading on YouTube, Russian pranksters made two phone calls to Prince Harry, one on New Year's Eve and a second on January 22. Although he thought he was talking to Greta and Svante, he was actually talking to counterfeiters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexy Stolyarov.

Transcripts from the British media show that Harry spoke about Megxit's decision, which was announced on January 8 between the two calls.

"Sometimes the right decision is not always easy, but it was the right decision for our family," Harry said. “I think there are many people around the world who can identify and respect us by putting our family first. It's complicated, but we'll start a new life. "

Harry also noted that marrying the royal family as his wife Meghan Markle did is not all it seems to be, and explained that there are "many layers and many pieces in the puzzle."

He also talked about how "normal,quot; life is better than life as a member of royalty. Harry explained that he is "much better,quot; and added that he was in the army for 10 years, so he is "more normal,quot; than his family would like to believe.

He joked about organizing a marriage for his 6-year-old nephew or cousin. 🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂 https://t.co/8uPmNvN4nG – Isa (@isaguor) March 11, 2020

Prince Harry also tried to distance himself from his uncle, Prince Andrew, in the midst of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He said that whatever he has done or not, is completely separated from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry said he and Markle operate inclusive with a focus on the community.

"We are completely separated from most of my family," said Harry.

President Trump also grew up during the conversation, with Prince Harry saying that POTUS has "blood on his hands,quot; because he supports the coal industry.

Neither Buckingham Palace spokesman nor Prince Harry have commented on the deception.



