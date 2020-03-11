Primary victories give Joe Biden a dominant advantage in the US Democratic race | USA News

Dearborn, Michigan – In a continuation of Super Tuesday's participation, Democratic voters flocked to the primaries in six states on Tuesday in order to clarify the question of who will go against President Donald Trump in November: the game change Bernie Sanders or the status quo candidate, Joe Biden.

Finally, Democratic voters opted for Biden, raising the question of whether Sanders will suspend his campaign.

While the exact count of delegates will take days to count, Biden won the popular vote in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. The results of the western states, Idaho, Washington and North Dakota, were still pending at 10 p.m. ET (00:20 GMT on Wednesday).

Exit polls indicated that a pattern established in previous states continued Tuesday, with younger and Muslim voters who opted for Sanders and older voters, along with African-Americans and suburban voters, who went to Biden. Voters told pollsters that one of their main motivations was to find a candidate who could defeat Trump in the general election.

Michigan Participation

The Michigan battlefield state, which Sanders just won in his 2016 race against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was the grand prize of the night, with 125 delegates at stake and the participation was so strong that election officials were overwhelmed .

In the Sanders fortress of Dearborn, a city with one of the highest concentrations of Muslims in the United States, there were long lines in the municipal secretary's office while people waited to register to vote. Tuesday was the first election in Michigan that allowed voters to register on the same day and the secretary's office was not prepared for the volume.

Sanders activist and supporter Linda Sarsour witnessed the chaos. No staff member spoke Arabic, he said, and by mid-afternoon, the lines were so long that he saw about seven people leave without voting because they had to pick up their children from school.

"A good problem we have as a community is that participation in this particular area is greater than expected, at least according to the secretary's office," Sarsour said.

A total of 352 delegates were at stake in the six states on Tuesday. Before the vote, Biden led Sanders 628-545 in committed delegates. A total of 1,991 is required for the nomination.

Sanders out?

Before the results of Tuesday night, Sanders had mocked the idea that he would leave the race if Tuesday went wrong. During a visit to the polling stations in Detroit on Tuesday, he said he is now fighting the "Democratic establishment,quot; and rejected the idea that Biden is more eligible.

"In a general election, which candidate can generate the enthusiasm, emotion and electoral participation we need?" Sanders asked. "If you want to defeat Trump, what all Democrats and most independents and some Republicans do, we are that campaign."

Sanders is in an urgent struggle to change things, as the main calendar quickly changes to other states, Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona on March 17 and Georgia on March 24, which could favor Biden and reduce the path of Sanders towards the nomination. Biden could easily build an unsurpassed delegated advantage if the score goes up in the next competitions.

Recent polls in Florida make that state look like an imminent disaster for Sanders, mainly due to his previous defense of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, and he faces great odds in Ohio and Illinois given the results in Michigan. The wild card next week could be Arizona, where Sanders will have strong Latino support, which led him to victory in California.

The union vote

The union members, a powerful part of the Democratic base in the Michigan industrial zone, were determined by Biden on Tuesday.

During the day, members of Unite Here, a hospitality union, leaned over the telephone at their Detroit headquarters in an effort to get their 7,000 members to vote for the former vice president.

Alicia Weaver, a union organizer in Detroit, Michigan, calls members of the Unite Here hospitality union in an effort to get the vote on Tuesday. (Hilary Beaumont / Al Jazeera)

Alicia Weaver, a union organizer, had been working for almost a consecutive week. She said she felt dismayed by the disrespect of the president's office since Trump took office and wants to change that in November.

"It's almost like a reality show," Weaver said. She said she sees Biden as someone who can unite the country again. "There is too much division, and we need to rejoin for the common good of all," he said.

Biden enjoys such strong support among union members due to the bailouts of the Obama administration that they saved the auto industry from oblivion after the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Terrell George, a member of the local Unite Here board, said his members have long memories of how he rescued them to the brink of disaster.

"Biden was there for us, he defended us," said George. "Many union members and my uncle, in particular, kept their jobs. So he was there for us long before us for him."

Unite Here members say they are now turning their attention to the November contest. Weaver recalls that he was so confident that Michigan went to Democrat Hillary Clinton in his race against Trump in 2016 that he traveled to Nevada to help get the vote there.

"That was a nightmare," he says of 2016. "We lost Michigan. We should have stayed at home. If we had stayed at home and concentrated on our own state, we could probably have won."

Weaver says he won't make the same mistake this year.

Magic school bus

Back in Dearborn, David Lam of Trenton, New Jersey, was trying his best to give Sanders an advantage in Michigan. Lam arrived at a mosque on a yellow school bus with Bernie signs in the windows, volunteering to take people to the city secretary's office to register to vote. An older gentleman boarded his bus.

David Lam (left) drove to Dearborn, Michigan, from Trenton, New Jersey, to help voters in that state vote for Bernie Sanders during Tuesday's primaries. (Hilary Beaumont / Al Jazeera)

Lam began volunteering for Sanders in 2016. This year, he volunteered for the Vermont senator in Iowa and New Hampshire. They were supposed to have an official Bernie bus in New Hampshire, but the campaign sent that funding to Iowa.

"I always wanted a bus, because I wanted to turn my bus into a small house on wheels, so I thought, & # 39; Guys, why don't I take the bus early? & # 39; They were like, & # 39; Dave, Go ahead & # 39; I took the bus one day, two days later. A week later, we were in New Hampshire. "

He did not stop. He drove the bus to South Carolina, North Carolina and now Michigan. Before Tuesday's results, he said he hopes his last trip is Ohio.

Around 7 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT), after waiting approximately one hour in line, the older man who got on the Lam bus said he had voted. He left the secretary's office with a smile.