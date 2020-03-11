A look at the Class 5A and 4A Final Four matchups on Thursday at the Denver Coliseum.

Class 5A

No. 1 Valor Christian (25-1) vs. No. 4 Grandview (23-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

Decomposition: The Wolves sent Valor to pack a year ago in the 5A Great 8, en route to a third consecutive trip to the state title game. However, the Eagles are committed to CU Kindyll Wetta this time, and have won 25 straight games against the Colorado competition. Lauren Betts, a six-foot-7-foot sophomore, comes from an effort of 29 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in the quarterfinals, but will face a significant challenge that will be matched with Valor 6-3 after the sophomore Raegan Beers.

No. 2 Cherry Creek (24-2) vs. No. 6 Highlands Ranch (21-5)

Time: 8:30 pm.

Decomposition: Defending 5A champion Bruins derailed Highlands Ranch's state title offer in the 2019 Final Four. While four college-bound players have left that club, the Falcons still have the talent to compete against Gatorade State Player of the Year, Jana Van Gytenbeek and company. A meeting in early January came to the point, with Creek winning 53-49. Two months later, Payton Muma (18 points vs. Regis in Great 8) and the Falcons are even more battle-tested.

Class 4A

No. 9 Mullen (19-7) vs. No. 4 Berthoud (24-2)

Time: 4 p.m.

Decomposition: Don't pay attention to the number next to Mullen. The ninth seed Mustangs are the favorites to defend their 4A championship this weekend. With 44, 25, and 37 point wins in their first three state tournament games, the Mustangs are still looking for proof. While Berthoud may not have Mullen's depth, the top six of the Spartans can light a scoreboard, with Emily Cavey 6-foot tall (17.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 41 triple) a threat inside and out.

No. 7 Sagrada Familia (20-6) vs. No. 3 Green Mountain (24-2)

Time: 5:30 pm.

Decomposition: Courtney Hank, 5-foot-10, and Avery Oaster, a 5-11 year old sophomore, have strengthened during the Rams' current 10-game winning streak, combining 34 points in one 64-33 demolition of No. 11 Sierra in the Great 8. Now comes a date against a team from the Sagrada Familia that makes its second consecutive trip to the Final Four with a cast starring juniors led by striker 5-10 Alyssa Wells (12.6 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.5 spg).