Premier League darts: Wayne Mardle predictions for the sixth night in Liverpool | Darts news







Premier League Darts returns to our screens this Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Action. Stephen Bunting is in action against former world champion Rob Cross. Wayne Mardle looks at his crystal ball …

The meeting between Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price heads the visit to Liverpool, where Stephen Bunting of Merseyside returns to the Premier League to face Rob Cross.

Michael Smith tackles Peter Wright, while Glen Durrant confronts Daryl Gurney. Gary Anderson completes the night against Nathan Aspinall.

Wayne runs the rule in five titanic tungsten contests, live on Sky Sports Action starting at 7 p.m.

Michael Smith vs. Peter Wright

They have a kind of history, even recently, where Smith had darts to beat Wright in the Masters final. Peter usually gets the best of Smith. They have drawn twice in the Premier League before and in the last six meetings there have been two wins each and two draws, so there really is nothing between these two.

Wright is always a little more consistent, isn't it? Or it seems a little more consistent in the way he plays.

Last week was amazing against Nathan Aspinall with an average of 110 and that was really the total length of those 10 legs. Now he is 50 years old. Peter is doing many things well.

Smith is doing a lot right now. I like what he is doing and I think he looks good even though he is not winning. He has had the nine-dart, there was an average of 105 against Jonny Clayton, and he beat Michael van Gerwen last week. There is much to be excited for him.

My guess is that Wright wins simply because I think he's a slightly more reliable guy. That is the only reason.

Wayne's score prediction: Wright will win 7-5

Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant

This is top to bottom with Gurney without having won a Premier League game, while Durrant beat Gurney in the world championship.

Durrant was probably the best I think I saw him last week. It's a short format, but it didn't give Gerwyn Price any hope. It was relentless and was as solid as it can be. I thought it was awesome and blamed me!

He is not going to blame me this week because I predict he will win, so we will have to keep it for us because I don't want to not do him a favor.

The predictions in my day were always said on the show so you would listen to someone and say & # 39; yes, I heard you, idiot. I will show you that you are wrong & # 39 ;. Now, they are getting really furious because you really think they won't win a game. They have to be a little stronger than that. Durrant could have had a little push, but don't listen to me, that's not the way to go. Mrs. M will tell you! Wayne Mardle

While Gurney had a great weekend, it was a real good time, but even the game he lost against Michael van Gerwen seemed to have overcome the bad spell he was in. But unfortunately for him, La semifinal returned.

I just think Durrant is much more reliable than Gurney right now. If they both play well, Gurney wins for me, but Gurney doesn't play anywhere near the top of his game.

Wayne's score prediction: Durrant will win 7-5

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

This could be the match of any stage, right? It doesn't matter what the event is. These are the two best players on the planet.

It seems that whoever wins Van Gerwen makes another person the best player. If Liverpool is defeated by Aston Villa, it does not mean that Villa is the best team in the Premier League. I do not get it! Van Gerwen has always been the player to beat.

It will be a great game, a high level. They have drawn before in the Premier League, but not this time. Mardle tips MVG for a tight victory

People now say he is the best player in the world again. Well, it was before winning the UK Open. He just confirmed it.

Price and Van Gerwen have been doing it for the past seven or eight occasions. There hasn't been much between them, but Van Gerwen gets the best of Price most of the time. And Price again hesitated in the UK Open final.

It's about doing it under pressure. It's about doing it when your opponent lets you in. Van Gerwen did it and I think this will be the same again. It will be a great game and a high level. They have drawn before in the Premier League, but not this time.

Wayne's score prediction: Van Gerwen will win 7-5

Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting

Stephen finished eighth in 2015. This is a good place to return. He knows Rob very well, they have the same management team.

He has shown ways of life, reaching a couple of big quarterfinals last year and was a finalist in the European Circuit. There are things that Stephen should be excited about. Three or four years ago, I didn't know where to go. But when it's on, it's a difficult customer.

Although Cross is not playing near his best level, he seems to find something from somewhere. You will find a way to win this.

Wayne: Cross score prediction to win 7-5

Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

I can't solve Gary Anderson. He changed his darts two or three weeks ago and at that time I said I don't think they are working for him.

Gary told me & # 39; my darts are fine, he is the person who is throwing them & # 39 ;. During the UK Open, he changed them, so now I'm thinking that it was the darts. They went in all kinds of angles.

He looked much more comfortable with the darts he used at the UK Open. I don't think he wins this game against Aspinall, who is playing better than Gary.

Nathan just beat Gary in the ranking. Gary now ranked number 8 in the PDC ranking; He hasn't been there for a while.

He was the first to lose to a Challenger last week. Gary lacked such composure in the final business of the game against Luke Humphries. It is difficult to predict that he will play well and win this.

Wayne's score prediction: Aspinall will win 7-5

