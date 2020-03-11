Premier League Darts: Rob Cross and Daryl Gurney in battle to avoid elimination | Darts news





Daryl Gurney and Rob Cross currently occupy the bottom two points of the table.

They have passed the midpoint in Phase One of the Premier League, and those who stay at the end of the table have four games remaining to avoid elimination.

At this moment, Daryl Gurney ranks ninth, and Super Chin has his sights set on Rob Cross, against whom he attracted last week at Exeter.

The table, as it is before Night Six in Liverpool

%MINIFYHTMLec223584f0ad4cbbbffac9a4d735342811% %MINIFYHTMLec223584f0ad4cbbbffac9a4d735342812%

It was a match to which the two-time main champion pointed, but finally could not get his first victory of the campaign.

"My main goal was to try to beat Rob," Gurney said. The dart show podcast

"It didn't matter if it was a good, bad or ugly game. As long as I try to beat it, I will get two points and catch up with it. And then, the rest of the weeks, we would." Let's see what happens from there.

"If we were at the same points, I would say whatever it is, I have to beat it."

As ideal as it seemed in theory, Gurney could not execute it in practice, and continues to lose the rhythm behind the peloton.

"Honestly, I haven't given up on the Premier League yet. I'm playing well. I'm still regaining confidence. And hopefully, in Liverpool I can get two points," he said.

Gurney seeks to close the gap

He has reasons for optimism, after an impressive race at the UK Open last weekend that saw him reach the semifinal.

"(It was) a generator of confidence for me," he said. "I was fighting at the end of last year … in the Players Championship (Finals), the World Championship and things like that. I'm still trying to get my feet back on the ground, concentrate and play the best I can, and recover the trust.

"The last few weeks I played really well, even in the Premier League. I should have guaranteed a draw against Michael Smith, but I took that opportunity."

"I'm still trying to see the positive aspects, it's hard every time they hit you."

However, it is putting these defeats in context at the hands of the world elite:

"There is a Premier League player who used to know very well. When they beat him every week in the Premier League, he used to be really depressed about that. And I thought to myself, & # 39; you are being defeated by a top 10 player in the world, you are not being defeated by the 110th person in the world. "

"I'm going to adopt the same attitude. Whatever happens in the rest of the Premier League, it happens."

"I'd love to avoid the descent, but if it's about that, it's about that. The standard is so good now, you just have to forgive the pun and take it on the chin."

Sixth night, March 12: M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

Premier League darts live Live

Meanwhile, Gurney's main opponent when it comes to avoiding the fall is Rob Cross. The voltage is not in such a precarious position, with only three points from league leader Glen Durrant, but it has suffered some frustrating performances in recent weeks.

However, he knows that he is arriving slowly after the transformations in his lifestyle, which included a significant weight loss.

"It's really strange. I probably feel the best I've felt in the last three years," Cross said.

"I feel alive again, I have a lot of energy. I feel that I am 21 years old again to be honest!

"I go to the tape every day, do some weights and stay fit now.

"I think in the last two or three months, I have changed everything, but I feel much better about it. And maybe my results have not yet been reflected, but when I click, I will be better than ever."

When I click, I'll be better than ever! Voltage relies on reaching new heights

It has been a strange 12 months for the former world champion. Although it did not reach its best form for a prolonged period of time, it has delivered some important results, including titles in the World Matchplay and the European Championship.

"You want to be as consistent as possible," he explained. "Hence the change in lifestyle: start taking care of myself, start waking up in the morning and feel bright in myself."

"For me, it was a big part of that. In those longer days, I was getting tired at the end of the day. You play three or four games in one day at a European (Tour event), for example, and I & # 39 ; would do the semi or I would reach the final, and then there was nothing else to give.

"It definitely had to change, because you don't give yourself the best chance of winning when it's like that."

He still doesn't give up in a top 4 in the Premier League.

"That's all that matters," he said. "And to be honest, when I played with him in my first year, I had a very slow start. I probably lost as many games as now. I'm not in a bad place, and it never really ends. Just turn it over, get in and start. to enjoy it a little more, go up and keep doing what I'm doing. "

You can listen to the full interviews with Gurney and Cross in the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast.

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 12 from M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with Rob Cross facing local hero Stephen Bunting.

Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.