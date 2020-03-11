Pras arrested for owing $ 125,000 in child support

The rapper of the Fugees, Pras, was arrested after he owed Angela Severiano, the mother of his son Landon, 9, $ 125,000.

"This past year has been a very difficult year for me, and I have hit the bottom of the wall," Pras told the judge again. He did not have a lawyer present and represented himself in court.

It seems that Pras could not get caught with the payments.

According to page six, Pras stopped paying its monthly payments of $ 4,800 to Severiano in November 2018.

Pras told the judge that he was late with payments because the feds seized $ 74 million of his money when they filed criminal charges against him.

“I want to apologize to Angela and my son. [..] I want to rectify this as soon as possible. "He is trying to get the federals to defrost money to pay him.

Severiano's lawyer, Robert Wallack, told the publication that "Michel's excuses are meaningless and that he deserves to be in jail until I pay my client the more than $ 125,000 he owes him."