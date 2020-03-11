Pras arrested for owing $ 125,000 in child support

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The rapper of the Fugees, Pras, was arrested after he owed Angela Severiano, the mother of his son Landon, 9, $ 125,000.

"This past year has been a very difficult year for me, and I have hit the bottom of the wall," Pras told the judge again. He did not have a lawyer present and represented himself in court.

It seems that Pras could not get caught with the payments.

According to page six, Pras stopped paying its monthly payments of $ 4,800 to Severiano in November 2018.

