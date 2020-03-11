Power Banks Fest at Amazon: Get power banks starting at Rs 499 – Gadgets News

The Amazon e-commerce site is running Power Banks Fest on its platform. The sale that began on March 10 will continue until March 12. As part of the three-day sale, buyers can take advantage of offers at power banks of brands such as Mi, Redmi, Anker, Ambrane and more. Read to know the offers

Redmi 10000mAh lithium polymer power bank:

Available in Rs 799

After a 20% discount, the Redmi power bank with 10,000 mAh battery can be purchased at Rs 799. The device comes with an original price tag of Rs 999. It supports fast charging and is equipped with USB Type-C and micro USB USB port

Mi 10000mAh Li-Polymer power bank 2i:

Available in Rs 899

After a 25% discount, this

My power bank is available in Rs 899. The device has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh. It is originally priced at Rs 1,199 and the company claims that it comes with 9 layers of protection.

Realme 10000mAh power bank:

Available in Rs 1,299

After a 24% discount, the Realme power bank is selling at Rs 1,299 at Amazon. It is originally priced at Rs 1,699 and has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh. The device offers a fast two-way charging of 18 watts and is said to offer 12 layers of security.

Syska Power Core 100 P1015B-GY 10000mAH power bank:

Available in Rs 699

After a 56% discount, this

The Syska power bank is sold at Rs 699. The power bank has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh and is originally priced at Rs 1,599. White, black, blue and gray are the color options that one can choose.

Ambrane 10000mAh lithium polymer power bank:

Available in Rs 649

After a 57% discount, the

The membrane power bank with a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh can be purchased at Rs 649. Black, white and blue are the color options from which you can choose. The device has an original price of 1,499 rupees.

