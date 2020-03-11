Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley wear a tight latex dress, wig and lipstick to win Drake's "Flip The Switch,quot; challenge in a viral video

Drake has done it again with a new viral dance challenge called "Flip The Switch,quot; that is breaking the Internet, and Porsha Williams and her future husband, Dennis McKinley, have decided to join.

The challenge that began in TikTok is simple: two people, often couples, turn on their light switches while the 2018 Drake single, "Nonstop,quot;, plays in the background. And the two people quickly change clothes, wigs and have fun.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, along with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren joined in the fun when she and Saturday night live The star Kate McKinnon participated in the fun.

the Real Atlanta Housewives The stars exchanged dress and wig while the camera rolled.

One person said this: "Good night … I'm not going to play with all of you tonight. She looks like her mom with that wig. It's crazy how they start a challenge two years later. The song is amazing, still."

Another sponsor shared: "There is no way I want to make or make my man do this challenge."

This person stated: "I could have spent my whole life without seeing this. No, no Porsha, I didn't wear a wig! Take it AWF. 😂😂😂"

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said that this is how the couple is handling the cheating scandal: "Porsha had to overcome many difficulties in her relationship with Dennis, and is willing to at least try for the sake of her daughter." But, that's all you can promise for now. "

The family friend shared: “Like any other couple, Porsha and Dennis have had a fair amount of obstacles throughout their relationship. Initially they fell hard and fast, so, of course, there will always be setbacks, but at the end of the day, they have always managed to find their way back for the sake of their daughter. Now they have a baby, and that is, and will always be the number one priority, no matter what the outcome of their relationship. ”

Recently, Porsha spoke with Andy Cohen, and this is what he said about Dennis: "We are working in our family. It takes time. I love him and he loves me, and we are doing the best for our family. That is really all what you can do. You have to be confident.

Ad

Porsha is working hard for his family.



Post views:

0 0