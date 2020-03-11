Police respond to reports of shooting at Garden Grove Cafe, 1 Man Dead – Up News Info Los Angeles

GARDENER (CBSLA) – Police were called to a cafe in Garden Grove on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

According to police, Garden Grove officers were called to Cafe 368 in the 10900 block of Westminster Boulevard around noon to receive reports of an altercation.

Today at 12:03 p.m. # GGPD32 Ofcrs responded to Café 368 (10947 Westminster Ave) for a #Shooting. An adult Asian man was found deceased and a gun was found at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that ☎️ Det. DesBiens at 714-741-5810.#GardenGrove pic.twitter.com/1nUSoSoaPw – Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) March 10, 2020

According to the coffee manager, one person entered the cafe with a gun and all the customers ran out of the place.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead inside the cafe.

"We found a Vietnamese man in his 20s, he died in the business with what appears to be a gunshot wound," said Lt. Richard Burrillo of the Garden Grove police. "We are still very early in the investigation."

Burillo said there was a gun next to the body, but the police were not sure what led to the shooting.