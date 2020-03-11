Police respond to reports of shooting at Garden Grove Cafe, 1 Man Dead – Up News Info Los Angeles

Police respond to reports of shooting at Garden Grove Cafe, 1 Man Dead

GARDENER (CBSLA) – Police were called to a cafe in Garden Grove on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

According to police, Garden Grove officers were called to Cafe 368 in the 10900 block of Westminster Boulevard around noon to receive reports of an altercation.

According to the coffee manager, one person entered the cafe with a gun and all the customers ran out of the place.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead inside the cafe.

"We found a Vietnamese man in his 20s, he died in the business with what appears to be a gunshot wound," said Lt. Richard Burrillo of the Garden Grove police. "We are still very early in the investigation."

Burillo said there was a gun next to the body, but the police were not sure what led to the shooting.

