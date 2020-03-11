Home Local News Police: power outage affecting Edina's Southdale area – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Edina police say a blackout is affecting the Southdale area of ​​the city on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the cut includes traffic signs on Highway 62 and France Avenue, as well as Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue.

Police say motorists should drive with caution through these areas.

Xcel Energy is aware of the interruption and is working to restore power.

