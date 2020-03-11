Players Championship: Six special finishes in the history of TPC Sawgrass | Golf news

















The Players Championship has had some exciting finals at TPC Sawgrass over the years and here we take a look at six of the best of this century.

2015 – Fowler wins the three-man play-off

Rickie Fowler claimed the second victory of his career on the PGA Tour after producing a remarkable final in his final round and then prevailing after the first three-hole aggregate play-off in tournament history.

Fowler, who was 26 at the time, was tied for second in the intermediate stage, but lost the pace after a 71 in the third round.

Sergio García was still five behind the pacemaker after 12 holes in the final round, but suddenly he clicked on the march with birdies on days 13 and 15, followed by a sensational eagle in the 16th.

Fowler shows the trophy after winning the tiebreaker

Fowler was not finished and the roars echoed once more in the field when he made birdie in the iconic par three on 17 and then 18 for a five below 67 that left him next to Garcia and Kevin Kisner, who both made birdies the 16 and 17, in 12 bass.

The tie-break took place on the 16th, 17th and 18th with Fowler and Kisner each making birdie on the 17th, and the draw led them back to the 17th by sudden death.

Fowler then produced more magic with a seven-foot kick to establish a winning birdie, the fifth time in six attempts he had made birdie on the 17th during the week.

2014 – Kaymer wins in the dark

Martin Kaymer took control of the tournament with nine less than 63 in the opening round and the title seemed to be the German to take over the next two days, as he added scores of 69 and 72.

It was three clear Sunday afternoon when a 90-minute rain delay gave him a time of unwanted thinking when Jim Furyk applied the pressure on his way to compile a closing 66.

Darkness had descended when Martin Kaymer picked up the trophy in 2014

Kaymer double-parked par-pair 15 after returning to the course before obtaining a pair in 16.

The 17 evoked his usual dramatic moment when Kaymer's knockout almost turned toward the water, from where he left his chip about 27 feet away.

However, when darkness fell, he managed to save the situation by boring his putt pair and then maintained his courage for another pair at the end while the lights were flashing around the green.

Kaymer celebrates after holing his crucial putt in the 17th

The closure of Kaymer 71 left him free of Furyk in 13 children under 275. "The belief is always there," said the then 29-year-old.

2008 – Garcia denies Goydos

Sergio García, then 28, claimed the greatest victory of his career at that time with the decisive action that took place in the 17th where the Spaniard triumphed after a tiebreaker with the American Paul Goydos.

Goydos had led by one when entering the final round, but fought in windy conditions and a bogey in the 18th, when he lost a 15-foot putt pair, he left it tied with Garcia (71) in five under.

Sergio García showed a lot of passion on his way to victory in 2008

Then, the couple returned to position 17 of par three in the Field of the stadium and the wind returned to take a toll on Goydos when his exit blow splashed the water, leaving Garcia to negotiate safely the hole on par for victory.

Garcia had started the final three round behind Goydos, but he managed well with the wind, unlike Kenny Perry, who started only one from the beginning but fell in the standings after an 81 over nine.

2004 – Scott recovers for pip Harrington

Adam Scott made a winning debut at TPC Sawgrass at the age of 23, but only after giving the trophy recorder a massive late commotion.

The Australian began the final round two off the field and kept a lot of light between him and his rivals while negotiating with confidence the route, at least until the 18th hole.

Adam Scott celebrates after holing the winning putt in 2004

Irishman Padraig Harrington had emerged from the pack as Scott's main chaser when he won five shots over the final five holes, including an eagle in the 16th, to assault 11 bass.

However, Scott was still two from Harrington, as he played the 18th par four just to throw his second shot that was in the water.

Scott takes a drop after finding water in the 18th

"A chip and a putt and we're done," Scott told his caddy, and he did it properly, hitting a wedge at 10 feet and holing the putt so that a 70 would finish at 12 under 276 and one ahead of Harrington.

2002 – Perks stuns Sawgrass

As the golf strokes progress, the victory of New Zealand's Craig Perks is up to par, the 35-year-old produces a rather remarkable end to get his only victory in his career.

Perks, who started the week in 20th place in the world, was in dispute with rounds of 71, 68 and 69 to sit one behind leader Craig Paulson in the final round.

He played constantly while Paulson's challenge faded and he was one ahead when he made birdie on the 13th, but the pressure seemed to be coming to him when he made consecutive bogeys on days 14 and 15.

Craig Perks proudly shows the trophy after his surprise victory in 2002

However, instead of collapsing further down the leaderboard, Perks suddenly found his way of life by looking for an eagle in par five 16 before piercing a 28-foot birdie putt in 17.

Then he was in trouble on the 18th after not being able to enter the green in three, but surprisingly, he intervened once again for a pair and a par 72 level that kept him two from Stephen Ames, who had ridden a late charge with a 67, in eight below 280.

"I didn't expect to win. Fate could be the reason," Perks said.

2000 – & # 39; Be the right club today & # 39;

Hal Sutton followed his 1983 success in the tournament with a victory that stood out for two reasons, the way he rejected Tiger Woods and his own memorable comment in the final hole.

Sutton, who was then 41, led the first three rounds thanks to the successive 69s, but Woods, then in his pomp, was only one behind entering the final round, which was suspended Sunday night with the couple in the hole 12.

They returned to the field on Monday morning when Woods took advantage of Sutton's four shots with a birdie in the 13th and an eagle in the 16th.

Hal Sutton contained Tiger Woods to win in 2000

Sutton refused to buckle up and remained nervous with pairs 17 and 18, the latter after a good approach shot with six irons from 179 yards, with Sutton pressing his ball while the microphone in the field lifted him screaming: " Be the right club, be the right club today. "

Both players finished with one below 71, Sutton won by one with 10 with less than 278.

