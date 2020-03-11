Players Championship 2020 departure times, TV coverage, live broadcast and more to watch Thursday's round 1

%MINIFYHTML470547e645edd34930ef715348c0d84d11% %MINIFYHTML470547e645edd34930ef715348c0d84d12%

The Players Championship, unofficially called the "fifth major,quot; of golf, represents the first major tournament of the year on the PGA Tour calendar.

Almost all the 50 best golfers in the world compete at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with Tiger Woods as a notable omission. The 15-time main winner is suffering from a stiff back and has not played on the PGA Tour since he finished 68th, the last of all the players who made the cut, at the Genesis Open three weeks ago.

Players compensate for the lack of prestige compared to the other greats with their massive bag, the largest on the PGA Tour in 2020, and that is enough to guarantee a well-endowed field. World No. 1 Rory McIlory will try to become the first player in history to repeat as champion in the tournament. He will play with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka as part of an outstanding group.

The field also includes Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and others.

Of course, Sawgrass is an attraction in itself, known as one of the most historic golf courses. It has the famous hole 17, a par 3 surrounded almost exclusively by water.

Here is a guide to watch the Players Championship in 2020, which includes a list of departure times (updated daily), the full TV calendar and more.

Watch the 2020 Players Championship

Dates: March 12-15, 2020

March 12-15, 2020 TV channels: NBC, golf channel

NBC, golf channel Live broadcast: PGA Tour Live

NBC and Golf Channel will broadcast live the Player Championship coverage in 2020. The tournament is broadcast exclusively on Golf Channel during the first two days, before switching to NBC for the final rounds on Saturdays and Sundays. You can stream The Players on PGA Tour Live, which offers early coverage starting at 7:30 a.m. ET daily.

Date Time television channel Thursday March 12 1-7 p.m. ET Golf channel Friday March 13 1-7 p.m. ET Golf channel Saturday March 14 2-7 p.m. ET NBC Sunday March 15 1-6 p.m. ET NBC

Who is in the field of the 2020 Players Championship?

The most important news about the field of the 2020 Players Championship is who does not play: Tiger Woods The 15-time main champion is suffering from a persistent back injury and has not played on the PGA Tour in three weeks, omitting the WGC-Mexico Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Otherwise, the 144 player field is not without stellar power with 47 of the 50 best ranked golfers in the world available in Sawgrass, including each of the top five: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Y Dustin johnson

McIlroy, the winner of 2019, leads a handful of recent player champions, including Webb Simpson, Jason Day Y Rickie Fowler.

Championship of players tee times for 2020

Thursday's featured group includes the top three players in the World Golf Ranking: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka. They start at 1:51 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete list of Players Championship tee times for Thursday's first round.

Round 1: Thursday, March 12

FIRST T-SHIRT Tee time (ET) Group 7:40 a.m. Brian Harman, Rory Sabbatini, Sepp Straka 7:51 a.m. Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale 8:02 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson 8:13 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armor 8:24 a.m. Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker 8:35 a.m. Chez Reavie, Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger 8:46 a.m. Jim Herman, Sung Kang, Louis Oosthuizen 8:57 a.m. Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway 9:08 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Pat Pérez 9:19 a.m. Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Russell Knox 09:30 am Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer 9:41 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:45 p.m. Luke List, Carlos Ortiz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:56 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger 1:07 p.m. Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez 1:18 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff 1:29 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio García 1:40 p.m. Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele 1:51 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm 2:02 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood 2:13 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson 2:24 p.m. Kevin Na, Jason Day, Patton Kizzire 2:35 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Roger Sloan 2:46 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard 10th T-SHIRT Tee time (ET) Group 7:40 a.m. Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Denny McCarthy 7:51 a.m. Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay 8:02 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace 8:13 a.m. Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau 8:24 a.m. Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama 8:35 a.m. Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson 8:46 a.m. Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 8:57 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Paul Casey 9:08 a.m. Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari 9:19 a.m. Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell 09:30 am Branden Grace, Harris English, Joel Dahmen 9:41 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge 12:45 p.m. Retief Goosen, Talor Gooch, Sam Ryder 12:56 p.m. Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond 1:07 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird, Wyndham Clark 1:18 p.m. Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter 1:29 p.m. Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Palmer 1:40 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett 1:51 p.m. Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan, Billy Horschel 2:02 p.m. CONNECTICUT. Pan, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim 2:13 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise 2:24 p.m. Chris Stroud, Nick Watney, Byeong Hun An 2:35 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III 2:46 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Erik van Rooyen

Players Championship Purse

The 2020 bag in the Players Championship is $ 15 million – a sharp increase in the portfolio of $ 12.5 million in 2019. The winner will pocket $ 2.7 million in prizes, which makes it the most lucrative tournament of the PGA Tour this year. Rory McIlroy won $ 2.25 million for winning the 2019 Players.

Player Championship odds, selections for 2020

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Dustin Johnson +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

SungJae Im +2800

Webb Simpson +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Despite historical trends, Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite (+700) to repeat as a winner of the Players Championship, according to the odds of BetOnline.ag. That means a $ 100 bet would win $ 700. You can find odds for the entire field here.

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner are among the selections and sleepers of Sporting News for 2020.

Past players championship winners

No golfer has ever repeated as a player champion, but there has been a particularly strong variety in recent winners. Before Tiger Woods, the last golfer to win multiple players was Davis Love III in 2003. Greg Norman, 24 under par in 1994, is the Sawgrass record, while Steve Elkington's seven-stroke victory in 1997 is the biggest margin of victory