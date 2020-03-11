Pixel 4 has another problem that Google should fix before launching Pixel 5 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML04f435dc47d088b6b0d5c31dfdec3ed511% %MINIFYHTML04f435dc47d088b6b0d5c31dfdec3ed512%

A new discovery of Pixel 4 shows a previously unknown problem with Google's newest flagship, one that Google should solve before the launch of Pixel 5.

It took a long time to discover because it is a feature that not many Android users take advantage of. But the Pixel 4 is still worse than its competitors, and the problem affects the Pixel 3 series.

The problem also highlighted another Pixel 4 hardware issue that Google should update for Pixel 5, and that's the phone's storage.

Google has been manufacturing phones for ten years, changing the course (and brand) a few years ago, from affordable Nexus phones to premium pixels. These devices are supposed to be the equivalent of Google for the iPhone, the recipient of Google to demonstrate the best new Android features every year. Unfortunately, they aren't even close to the iPhone when it comes to that premium experience, no matter how much inspiration they draw from Apple. I spoke before the unofficial tradition of Google Pixel, which has to solve the problems after the launch of the phone, and now we have one more thing that Google apparently needs to solve. This time, however, it is something you will hardly notice, and even if you do, it is something you can definitely live with until there is a solution available.

Google's 3D facial unlocking system that is supposed to be more sophisticated than Apple's, thanks to the use of Google radar sent with a great privacy flaw that has not yet been fixed. Someone can unlock the Pixel 4 when you sleep, although a solution will soon be released. That is the kind of serious Pixel feature that Google should definitely fix.

The new Pixel 4 flaw refers to data transfer speeds through USB-C connectivity, and it definitely seems like the kind of problem you shouldn't worry about. Android Authority He discovered in his tests that the Pixel 4 is much slower in transferring large data files through a cable connection compared to some of its counterparts. The same problem was observed with Pixel 3, but not with Pixel 2.

Unlike many of its high-end counterparts, all these three UFS 2.1 storage pixel generation packages. Many of the others are in UFS 3.0, and the OnePlus 7T Pro has an even faster UFS 3.1 flash memory. All previous phones also include USB-C ports, which is a standard connector for Android devices, regardless of whether they are affordable or expensive.

Since Pixel 2 is almost twice as fast as its successors, we may be seeing a software or firmware problem. If that is the case, then Google could fix it. If it is a hardware problem of one of the components involved in the cable data transfer processor, then it cannot be fixed.

Hopefully, this kind of problem will be solved before the Pixel 5 falls. And while we do it, it is bad enough that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 are sent with the same UFS storage type such as Pixel 2. Storage is the type of component that Google should not commit to, especially on a phone that does not support microSD. Years ago, when the iPhone 6s was launched, we told you how the device featured a component that you will never hear in most reports, a storage controller designed by Apple designed to bring iPhone transfer speeds similar to MacBook SSDs .

Some people might say that this new Pixel 4 problem is not a problem for two reasons. First, not many users may want to transfer files through a wired connection. But the Pixel 4 has no expandable memory, and a cable connection should be the fastest way to back up your personal data. The second argument could be that waiting an extra minute for a 10GB file to transfer is not quite a big problem. And that is definitely true.

However, Pixel phones are supposed to the Android phones As I said before, they are the iPhone equivalents of the Android ecosystem. And that includes prices. These are expensive phones that should offer an almost perfect experience. And they should be at least as good as any other Android flagship when it comes to hardware features.

IPhones are not perfect, of course, and some models ship with failures of their own failures that Apple had to fix. But that's the kind of scrutiny that these expensive high-end devices get. And it is likely that when the Pixel 5 falls this fall, people will test the phone's USB-C and storage speeds immediately to see if the transfer problem was fixed. Again, it is not that you absolutely need fast cable data transfer speeds on the phone, it is the beginning. You are paying for a premium phone and the experience should be almost perfect.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR