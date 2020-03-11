Pistons Fall To 76ers 124-106 – Up News Info Detroit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid waved a 3 from the top of the arc and stretched his arms out to a wildly applauding crowd.

The roar of fans in the victory of other 76ers has been muted, and the NBA is on hold after it suspended its season "until further notice,quot; after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

"It is important that the fans, the players, the coaching staff, our staff here at the Sixers stay healthy and we do everything we can," said 76ers general manager Elton Brand. "But we believe in the leadership of the league."

Embiid had 30 points and 14 rebounds on his return from a sprained left shoulder, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The players had just arrived in the locker room when the news of the suspended season was heard and they were not made available to the media.

Coach Brett Brown defended the decision to play the game, the 76ers announced a total sale of 20,172 people, following the virus that has spoiled sports around the world.

"The instruction was to go in and play the game," Brown said. "If you look at the proactive steps that our club has taken and that the league has taken, I think they should be applauded." It is a sensitive subject, obviously. It must be a very serious situation for the league to make the decision they have made. We hope to learn more in the next few hours, really. ”

The NBA's break made Embiid's return from a five-game absence an afterthought for the Sixers.

Star guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three more weeks with nerve problems in his lower back. Jimmy Butler, a former Sixers star and current Miami Heat guard, appeared on Brown on a podcast and criticized the way the Sixers coach used him in the postseason. And the Sixers and Pistons played the last game with fans at the Wells Fargo Center for an undetermined time.

Brown didn't need a quiet arena to hear the reverberation throughout Philadelphia when Butler followed the podcast of former Sixers teammate JJ Redick and broke his training style. Butler, who played the last 55 games last season with the Sixers, said: "On any given day, I as a person, as a player, didn't know who was in charge (expletive). I think it was the most important thing."

Butler said the players watched silent movie sessions and were angry when he said he learned that the organization wanted Brown to "control,quot; the All-Star guard. Butler decided not to return to the Sixers and landed in Miami with a signing and trading agreement.

"Listen, I understand what you're saying," said Brown. "I haven't heard it and I doubt it will."

Simmons missed his eighth consecutive game and will continue to undergo daily treatment for his nervous shock. He is gradually increasing activities in his strength and conditioning program and there is a chance that Simmons, 23, will return to the playoffs, should they resume.

"There is no timeline," said Simmons before the game. "When I'm back, I'm back. Every time I'm 100 percent, I come back. I'm not here to sit and wait. When I'm healthy, I'll be playing."

Simmons said he doesn't feel pain in his back and hasn't considered surgery if there isn't much improvement.

"To find out where I am compared to two weeks ago, I feel much, much better," said Simmons. "I am very confident."

That left Embiid to lift the spirits of some 15,000 fans at the Wells Fargo Center, one night after the NHL Flyers reached 19,000 in the same arena. The Sixers averaged 20,643 this season, and the city's most expensive innings fell faster than Detroit's shooting percentage. StubHub had tickets for sale at the baseline under $ 15 per pop and seats in a club box were $ 20. That's hundreds less than the usual secondary marking.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on how he could change his approach to approach in an empty arena: "Probably fewer curses." … Christian Wood led the Pistons with 32 points.

76ers: G Josh Richardson also returned to the lineup after missing three games while on the concussion protocol. … Fans who showed up, including director M. Night Shyamalan and Food Network celebrity Guy Fieri, watched the Sixers improve to an impressive 29-2 at home.

NO MORE SPECULES

The NHL flyers offered refunds and ticket exchanges to fans who did not attend Tuesday's game due to health problems. Comcast Spectacor declined to say how many fans accepted the offer. The Sixers said of Wednesday's ticket holders: "We will manage on a case-by-case basis and will work closely with our fans to find another game for them to attend in the future."

