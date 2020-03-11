Peter Weber's mom says Kelley Flanagan from Bachelor is her favorite

Barbra Weber It is not slowing down.
On Wednesday, Peter Weberthe mother who was stealing the scene expressed her feelings towards The Bachelor The romantic life of the star once again through Instagram, where he declared Kelley Flanagan as his "favorite,quot; after expressing his disapproval of second place Madison Prewett.
As the explosive season finale of the hit ABC series unfolded, Kelley turned to social media to wish Peter, Madison and Hannah Ann Sluss luck. "What a whirlwind of the season and the end! Good luck to all involved," she captioned her post, where she can be seen sitting in the audience. Women say it all live special. Annoyed that she wasn't in the last two, Barb commented: "The most beautiful, elegant, classy and intelligent girl in the world! You were and always will be my favorite!"
Barb also left Kelley a comment on another post she shared about the event, writing, "We need to have lunch and go shopping for the day."
Peter's mother's comments come days after she pleaded with her son to choose Hannah Ann over Madison in the first part of the two-night finale. "She's not there for you," Barb said of Madison. "She is not there for you, friend." Doing his best to comfort the pilot, he added: "God has answered my prayers and put the right person on your path."
For Barb, the "right person,quot; was Hannah Ann, whom he referred to as an "angel on earth." Seeing that Peter was not convinced, Barb felt overwhelmed with emotion and launched into his now viral speech: "Hannah Ann loves you with all her heart. Do not let her go. Do not let her go. Take her home,quot; Take her to home with us. "
During the Women count everythingBarb defended his position against Madison and made some more heated comments. "You know, last night's show didn't show everything. And I've received a lot of love, let me tell you, in my DMs. But I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one who hugged me with love," he explained. "She was so organic, she was so loving to me. And I loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and a rocky … rocky road began."
Barb later added, "When I said I loved Hannah Ann so much, because she knew we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we didn't have that connection to Madison."
Let yourself be caught by Peter's "unprecedented,quot; bachelor who ends here.
