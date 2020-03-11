Peter Weber's mom says Kelley Flanagan from Bachelor is her favorite

Barbra Weber It is not slowing down.

On Wednesday, Peter Weberthe mother who was stealing the scene expressed her feelings towards The Bachelor The romantic life of the star once again through Instagram, where he declared Kelley Flanagan as his "favorite,quot; after expressing his disapproval of second place Madison Prewett.

As the explosive season finale of the hit ABC series unfolded, Kelley turned to social media to wish Peter, Madison and Hannah Ann Sluss luck. "What a whirlwind of the season and the end! Good luck to all involved," she captioned her post, where she can be seen sitting in the audience. Women say it all live special. Annoyed that she wasn't in the last two, Barb commented: "The most beautiful, elegant, classy and intelligent girl in the world! You were and always will be my favorite!"

Barb also left Kelley a comment on another post she shared about the event, writing, "We need to have lunch and go shopping for the day."