Paul Quinn College Discontinues On-Campus Classes for the Rest of the Spring Semester Due to COVID-19 Concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of Paul Quinn College in Dallas announced Wednesday that he will suspend all face-to-face classes for the rest of the spring semester and move to online courses starting next week.

Students have also been told to stay away from campus until further notice in the wake of concerns about the coronavirus.

The university has also canceled all public tours and events indefinitely, not counting the beginning.

Here is the full letter from President Michael Sorrell:

Quinnite Community

Paul Quinn College is actively monitoring the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, although there have been no cases in the Quinnite Nation, there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and several suspected positives in Dallas County. Therefore, with a full understanding of our responsibility to help maintain the health and safety of our students, staff, and the surrounding community and in accordance with the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control for Social Alienation, the College decided 1) that we will be suspending all face-to-face classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester and transitioning all of our courses to an online format starting next week; 2) require that all students remain off campus until further notice; and 3) cancel all tours, public events and public meetings until further notice.

All students should begin reviewing their Canvas accounts to see messages from their teachers and Dr. Chris Dowdy (VP of Academic Affairs) on how to proceed with their classes. Students in the Work Program should also verify their Canvas accounts to obtain information from Ms. Natalie Williams on how the program requirements will be met.

Additionally, based on my conversation with Student Government Association President Ayanna Watkins, we would like to inform the community about the following:

We know that some of our students do not have access to technology. To help solve this problem, we have laptops available for those students who need to borrow them. These laptops are available on a first come, first serve basis. If you are a student or know of one, please contact Caritza Mariani at ([email protected]) or through the College's Facebook account.

When the campus allows students the option to return (students will not be required to do so), please note that the cafeteria will only serve meals to take out and that none of the following will take place:

Face-to-face classes;

Public meetings;

Organizational meetings;

Intercollegiate competitions; Y

Social activities.

PLEASE NOTE: These changes do not apply to the beginning of 2020. The College will continue to hold the graduation ceremony as planned.

Any student who has a special set of circumstances (international student or a student experiencing a documented disruption of housing), contact Dean Dexter Evans ([email protected]) or Jomita Fleming ([email protected]). We have made special arrangements for you.

At all times, the health and well-being of our fellow Quinnitas is our highest priority. We advise any Quinnite who feels sick or ill to visit the nearest doctor or medical center right away.

As always, my door is open to anyone who wants to discuss these decisions or their anxiety about our new shared reality. Regularly check your emails and social media accounts for updated information on this matter. At this point in WE over Me, it is important to remember that we will overcome this challenge together.

Take care and stay safe,

President sorrell