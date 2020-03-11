Paul Pogba near Manchester United's return; Anthony Martial doubts for Tottenham game | Soccer news

Manchester United will face LASK in Austria behind closed doors in the Europa League on Thursday due to concerns about the coronavirus





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is almost ready to return from injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is close to returning from an injury, but forward Anthony Martial is a doubt for Sunday's game at Tottenham.

United again returns to the Europa League on Thursday night with a trip to the leaders of the Austrian Bundesliga LASK Linz for the first leg of their last 16 games.

Next to Solskjaer will be missing Pogba, absent in the long term, who still has ankle problems, but the head of United says that the French international is almost ready to return.

Martial did not train for United on Thursday morning

"Paul is getting closer but he was not with the team today. He has not fully trained with the team yet, but he will be ready for next week," Solskjaer said.

"Anthony was hurt when he slipped on the pole (against Manchester City) so he is not ready for this game, I hope he can be ready for Sunday (against Tottenham), but I'm not sure. He's struggling a little." .

More to follow …