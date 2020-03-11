Paul Pogba near Manchester United's return; Anthony Martial doubts for Tottenham game | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3d0c14e97131eb9976b9716baaa528f311% %MINIFYHTML3d0c14e97131eb9976b9716baaa528f312%

Manchester United will face LASK in Austria behind closed doors in the Europa League on Thursday due to concerns about the coronavirus





%MINIFYHTML3d0c14e97131eb9976b9716baaa528f313% %MINIFYHTML3d0c14e97131eb9976b9716baaa528f314% Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is almost ready to return to training

%MINIFYHTML3d0c14e97131eb9976b9716baaa528f315% %MINIFYHTML3d0c14e97131eb9976b9716baaa528f316%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is close to returning from injury, but Anthony Martial is out of Thursday's Europa League game against LASK and a doubt for Sunday's game in Tottenham.

United refocused on the Europa League on Thursday night with a trip to the Austrian Bundesliga leaders for the first leg of their last 16 matches.

Alongside Solskjaer will be missing Pogba, long-term absent, who is still suffering from a continuing ankle problem, but the United boss says the France international is almost ready to re-train.

"Paul is getting closer but he was not with the team today. He has not fully trained with the team yet, but he will be ready for next week," Solskjaer said.

"Anthony was hurt when he slipped on the pole (against Manchester City) so he is not ready for this game, I hope he can be ready for Sunday (against Tottenham), but I'm not sure. He's struggling a little." .

Martial did not train for United on Thursday morning

Ole: football is nothing without fans

The game in Austria on Thursday will be played behind closed doors after the country banned outdoor events for more than 500 people due to fears about the coronavirus.

Chelsea, Wolves and Rangers are also set to play their next away games against Bayern Munich, Olympiakos and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively, without spectators.

1:11 Our round of the week 29 round of the game is Manchester United's first Premier League double over Manchester City in a decade. Our round of the week 29 round of the game is Manchester United's first Premier League double over Manchester City in a decade.

When asked if it would affect his side, Solskjaer said: "The players are focused and only focus on work. These are difficult circumstances, not only for football but for the whole of society."

"For us, we just have to do what they tell us and play along if that's what the authorities think we should do."

"I think football is for fans, without fans we are nothing, so I think the game should always be for them. Of course, it will still be on television, but tomorrow we might get a different message, or next week or two weeks,quot;. Time, of course, is a difficult situation.

United are undefeated in 10 matches in all competitions

"We will have to create our own atmosphere within the team, within the game, of course. They are used to training without spectators anyway and sometimes we have some friendlies behind closed doors."

"I have no doubts that my players are focused and that we are ready to act even though there are no spectators there. It will be strange, but we are going to make the most of it."