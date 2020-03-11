Paul Azinger clarifies the comments of the European Tour with Sky Sports before The Players | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLeca96037140da114d0d96e5166ef284b11% %MINIFYHTMLeca96037140da114d0d96e5166ef284b12%









%MINIFYHTMLeca96037140da114d0d96e5166ef284b13% %MINIFYHTMLeca96037140da114d0d96e5166ef284b14%







7:37



Paul Azinger reacts to his comments about the Europeans who won on the PGA Tour and looks at the European players who could impress The Players.

Paul Azinger reacts to his comments about the Europeans who won on the PGA Tour and looks at the European players who could impress The Players.

Paul Azinger has reiterated that he did not intend to disrespect the European Tour with his comments that did not coincide with Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter during the Honda Classic.

%MINIFYHTMLeca96037140da114d0d96e5166ef284b15% %MINIFYHTMLeca96037140da114d0d96e5166ef284b16% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The Golf Channel analyst caused a stir when trying to describe the pressure differences between the PGA Tour and the European Tour when Tommy Fleetwood was in contention during the final round at the PGA National.

Azinger caused a stir with his comments about Tommy Fleetwood in the Honda Classic

"There is a lot of pressure here," Azinger said during the live broadcast. "You know you're trying to show everyone that you have what it takes. These guys know that you can win whatever you want on that European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour." "

His comments were rated as patronizing and disrespectful by Poulter and Westwood, winner of 44 professional titles in 19 different countries worldwide, including two on the PGA Tour.

Players Championship News Latest news before the 2020 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Later, Azinger insisted that his comments were not malicious and that he did not want to disrespect her, and clarified the point he was trying to convey in an in-depth interview with Sky Sports ahead of this week's Players Championship.

"It's a big deal if you can win here on the PGA Tour, and that's really what I was trying to say," said the former Ryder Cup captain. "I wasn't trying to insult anyone who plays on the European Tour, I know how difficult it is. It's a huge leap to say I don't respect what those guys do in Europe, that's not what I was trying to do. Say at all.

Winning at Bay Hill was a "big problem,quot; for Tyrrell Hatton

"Some guys are choking on money and prestige, and we have most of both on the PGA Tour, that's the point I was trying to get across."

Truth be told, I really wanted Tommy Fleetwood to win the Honda Classic, and it would have been a big deal to win here, just like it was for Tyrrell Hatton at Bay Hill last week. It was big business for Tyrrell, and he did too. will say so. "

Click on the video above to watch Sarah Stirk's full interview with Paul Azinger before the fifth unofficial golf special at TPC Sawgrass, live all week on our dedicated channel: Sky Sports The Players …