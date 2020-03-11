Passengers who flew with a Texas woman infected with coronavirus are advised to isolate themselves – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLd16a4ac355b439453bb72a9262969cb111% %MINIFYHTMLd16a4ac355b439453bb72a9262969cb112%

– A woman from Texas tested positive for the new coronavirus after flying home from Italy, which led health officials to tell everyone who shared the business / first class sections on the two flights that self-insulated and called to his doctors.

The woman, who lives in the southwest quadrant of Harris County, near Houston, had been living temporarily in Italy, now one of the most infected areas of COVID-19, and flew back to Texas on March 3 to consult Your own doctor.

County officials are calling on everyone who sat in that section on Lufthansa Flight 309 from Florence, Italy, to Frankfurt, Germany, and on United Flight 47 from Frankfurt to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport on 3 March to take action.

The woman, in her 20s, is the last positive test announced in Texas. For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause serious complications, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

The wife and 3-year-old son of a man from North Texas who found the new coronavirus after a trip to California also tested positive, health officials said Tuesday.

The family lives in the city of Frisco, in Collin County, and all were in stable condition and under quarantine in their home, Collin County Health Services said in a statement. Another child in the family was also being evaluated again. It is believed that the father is the first person in Texas to get the virus.

Texas now has more than two dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19. That does not include cases brought from Wuhan, China, and two quarantine cruises at the San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base in San Antonio. Some 380 Grand Princess passengers began arriving at San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Dr. John Hellerstadt, commissioner of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that he could not provide legislators with the number of people tested for the virus in the state. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also asked health insurers to give up the costs associated with diagnosing the virus for families who have state-regulated insurance plans.

A dozen cases in Houston have been related to travelers on an Egyptian cruise.

In Montgomery County, located just north of Houston, health officials said Tuesday that a man in his 40s who was being treated at a local hospital tested positive. Authorities said he is a resident of Montgomery County and that they are gathering details about his travel history.

Tarrant County also reported its first case on Tuesday, described as a person who had recently traveled to a conference in Kentucky. The county did not provide other information.

Also on Tuesday, Dallas County reported its first positive case, a 77-year-old man from another state. The person, who has an extensive travel history, is being treated at a Dallas area hospital. Later, county officials reported that a person close to 77, in the 50s, had also tested positive.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported a case in Gregg County on Tuesday. That patient, who traveled within the United States, was isolated at home.

Collin County officials said the father was around 30 years old and is believed to have been exposed to the virus during a trip to California in February. The county said the children of the family had no symptoms and were not contagious while attending school.

In Austin, the MotoGP racing series postponed the annual Grand Prix of the Americas on Tuesday, which was scheduled for April through November 15. Local organizers said the MotoGP decision was based on global travel considerations and noted that many of the racing teams are based in Italy.

"The risk of sending everything here, having fans coming here and then not having an event, was a risk too big to run," said Bobby Epstein, president of the race track of the Circuit of the Americas where the Grand Prix is ​​held .

Meanwhile, the first passenger plane arrived at Kelly Field in San Antonio shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The masked passengers lowered the vehicles that took them to the adjacent San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base.

He was the first of the two planes loaded with passengers to make deliveries Tuesday night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. UU. They said that 380 Grand Princess passengers are expected to be quarantined at the base.

The 380 live in Texas or neighboring states, said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

More than 230 people, trapped by quarantine in Wuhan, China, or stranded by a quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, were repatriated to Lackland earlier this month. Eleven were isolated after being diagnosed with the virus, the others were released.

