Pasadena Health Officials Report City's First Confirmed Coronavirus Case – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Officials from the Pasadena Department of Public Health confirmed the city's first case of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Authorities said the patient was known to have close contact with a confirmed case outside Pasadena, and has been in quarantine since the exposure occurred.

The health department said the person was being monitored and was recovering from the disease.

"We have been preparing and are ready to handle COVID-19 cases in Pasadena, in close coordination with our healthcare partners," said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, PPHD director and health officer, in a statement. . "We will continue to recommend our community to implement individual and community mitigation measures to reduce the risk of disease spread."

The health department said there may be additional confirmed cases in the community as testing continues to increase.