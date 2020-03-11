Paris court condemns 6 under $ 50 million false identity scheme

PARIS – Six men who earned more than $ 50 million in a shameless and supplanted scheme by posing as a French defense minister and asking wealthy individuals and institutions to pay for false and unofficial government operations were convicted on Wednesday of fraud for a Paris criminal court.

Two of the men, Gilbert Chikli, 54, and Anthony Lasarevitsch, 35, who the researchers called the plot's intellectual authors, were sentenced to 11 years and seven years in prison and fined 2 million euros and 1 million euros ($ 2.3 million and $ 1.1 million)

Mr. Chikli reacted angrily after Wednesday's verdict, called the trial "scandal,quot; and accused prosecutors of having taken the case at the behest of Mr. Le Drian.

"You should be ashamed, prosecutor of the rich," he shouted in the courtroom.

Four other men, aged 27 to 49, suspected of varying levels of participation in the plan, received sentences of 15 months to five years in prison, sometimes suspended, as well as fines of between 40,000 and 100,000 euros. The court found a fifth man not guilty.