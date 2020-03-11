Pandemic: WHO declares that coronavirus is a major global threat | News

The World Health Organization (WHO), which expressed a growing alarm about rising infections, said Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the United Nations agency, said WHO was "deeply concerned about the alarming levels of spread and severity,quot; of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about "the alarming levels of inaction."

"Therefore, we have conducted the assessment that COVID-19 (the coronavirus) can be characterized as a pandemic," he said in an information session in Geneva, Switzerland.

"All countries can still change the course of this pandemic, if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, track and mobilize their people in response," said Tedros.

The use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of coronavirus, rather than an epidemic, does not change the WHO response, said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergency program on Wednesday.

He added that the agency thought hard about labeling the crisis as a pandemic, that is, a new virus that causes sustained outbreaks in multiple regions of the world.

The risk of using the term, Ryan said, is "if people use it as an excuse to give up." But the likely benefits are "potentially galvanizing the world to fight."

The WHO said that Iran and Italy are the new fronts in the battle against the coronavirus. Underlining the growing challenge: Italy's cases shot back to 12,462 infections and 827 deaths, both figures only surpassed by China.

"They are suffering, but I guarantee that other countries will be in that situation soon," Ryan said.

Big global threat

Dr. Eric Toner, lead scientist at the John Hopkins Center for Health Safety, welcomed the WHO pandemic statement.

"I am very happy that you are making this announcement. For many of us, it has been a pandemic for several weeks. I think this eliminates any ambiguity about the global situation," Toner told Al Jazeera.

"This disease is spreading throughout the world. I think (WHO) is saying to all governments: & # 39; You really must prepare to implement measures to stop the spread within your own country & # 39;".

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker, reporting from London, said that until Wednesday, the coronavirus was described as an epidemic, which means there was hope of controlling it nationally and internationally.

Coronavirus spreads uncertainty from Main Street to Wall Street

"Calling it & # 39; pandemic & # 39; means that being able to stop the virus is basically deactivated, and all countries in the world are now potentially exposed very soon if they are not yet," he said.

For most, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,300 have died.

But the vast majority of people recover. According to the WHO, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

According to John Hopkins University, about 66,000 people have recovered from the disease worldwide.

& # 39; Covered & # 39;

The United States on Wednesday pointed to China for the rapid spread of the disease.

Initially, China did not handle the coronavirus outbreak well, it probably cost the world two months when it could have prepared and dramatically limited the outbreak, said Robert O & # 39; Brien, national security adviser for the White House.

"Unfortunately, instead of using best practices, this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up," he said during an appearance in a group of experts, citing reports from Chinese citizens about doctors who were silenced or put in isolation "so that the word of this virus could not salt. "

"It probably took the world community two months to respond," during which "we could have drastically reduced what happened in China and what is happening all over the world now," said O & # 39; Brien.