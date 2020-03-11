Palestinian teenager shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank | Palestine News

%MINIFYHTML62b066c362c0f095c549bedb97f52d2511% %MINIFYHTML62b066c362c0f095c549bedb97f52d2512%

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead in the occupied West Bank when Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds in the city of Beita, near the city of Nablus.

The teenager, identified as Mohammed Hamayel, 15, "died as a result of a shot in the face with real ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation,quot; during the clashes, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML62b066c362c0f095c549bedb97f52d2513% %MINIFYHTML62b066c362c0f095c549bedb97f52d2514%

At least 13 injured Palestinians were taken to a hospital, the ministry added.

%MINIFYHTML62b066c362c0f095c549bedb97f52d2515% %MINIFYHTML62b066c362c0f095c549bedb97f52d2516%

According to the Maan news agency, at least three Palestinians were also arrested.

Nida Ibrahim of Al Jazeera, reporting from the occupied city of Ramallah in the West Bank, said doctors on site treated more than 112 injuries, adding that at least one more person remains in critical condition.

"The locals in the area say that Jabal al-Armeh (al-Armeh mountain) is a very high area … one of the highest in the Nablus area, and settlers have been observing this place for years, since the 1980s, "said Ibrahim.

"There have been clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers there. Usually, settlers like to settle in highlands … in the hills … this is a way to maintain an advantage if something happens, including demonstrations," said.

Protesters have been organizing sitting in the hilltop village of Jabal al-Armeh since February 28 to deter illegal Israeli settlers from setting up an outpost.

Beita's mayor, Fuad Maali, said that The settlers renewed their attempt to reach the top of the mountain during the night, but hundreds of residents of the city had camped to block the effort of the settlers.

Young Palestinians stand in the middle of the tear gas smoke during clashes with the Israeli armed forces (Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)

Most Israeli settlements in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank are built with the permission of the government, outposts are built without authorization and are illegal under Israeli law, but still receive government support and financial assistance.

Under international law, settlements and outposts are considered illegal.

With the signature of Oslo Agreements, settlement construction was to cease, but Israel continued to expand existing settlements on Palestinian lands.

According to the Wafa news agency, the Palestinians say that the settlers have been emboldened after the US President Donald Trump's Middle East Plan was announced in January, after which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu He promised to annex the settlements.

On Tuesday, Palestinian leaders criticized the approval of the Israeli defense ministry of planning a road that separates the Palestinians and Israeli travelers east of Jerusalem, a very controversial measure designed to help move forward with a settlement plan in the strategically sensitive E1 region.

Israel's plan to expand Ma & # 39; ale Adumim's settlement had frozen since 2012 under international criticism, before it was revived by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks ago.

A week before Israel’s third election in less than a year earlier this month, Netanyahu promised to build 3,500 new homes for illegal settlers in the E1 region of the West Bank.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem annexed by Israel among approximately 2.9 million Palestinians.