Oprah Winfrey's boyfriend, Stedman Graham, talks about his running for president: "He would do the job!"

Oprah Winfrey obviously has a very supportive partner, who thinks about her world! That said, even though the beloved television personality has made it clear before that she is not interested in running for president, her lifelong boyfriend, Stedman Graham, is convinced that she would do a great job!

Although Oprah is apparently not "political," Stedman believes she would do the job if she were elected as president of the United States.

This is what the 69-year-old man told the paparazzi when they approached him on the street in Washington D.C.

As Oprah has emphasized before that she is not interested in the highest position in the White House, the photographers asked her man if she would like to at least be Joe Biden's vice president in case he wins the Democratic presidential primary elections. .

Stedman did not hesitate to answer that "I could definitely do a great job, there is no doubt about it." She is creative, she has great ideas … she is very hardworking. She is detailed, you know, you can trust her. "

And that's not all! He also confirmed that if he received a call from former POTUS, Barack Obama, to ask him to get involved if Joe won, he would most likely "answer the call."

‘She can answer the call, she can be an advisor, how about that? She advises a lot of people, "suggested his man.

He then gave Oprah credit for Barack's presidency, saying it is because she supported him during the campaign.

‘Barack is in office today because of him. He was president of the United States for her and other people, but mainly for her. It would serve in the capacity (if Obama asked) but it is not political. I would be a great vice president, I would be a great president, but it's not political. Your role is to empower people around the world. Bigger than the president. "



