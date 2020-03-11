Only between the field of 13 for JCB Triumph Hurdle | Racing news

Alone and three large arms partners near the top of the market are among a final field of 13 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Adonis winner Paul Nicholls joins Cheltenham on Friday with undefeated couple Goshen and Allmankind, for Gary Moore and Dan Skelton respectively, as well as Ireland's great hope, Henry Aspire Tower of Bromhead.

Allmankind has not run since his victory at the Finale Hurdle Grade One at Chepstow at Christmas, and Goshen has also been absent since his third success at Ascot in January.

Other notable contenders include two more from Ireland: the first grade winner of Joseph O & # 39; Brien, A Wave Of The Sea and the Burning Victory filly of Willie Mullins, as well as Sir Psycho de Nicholls, successful in Victor Ludorum of the month Happened in Haydock.

Thyme Hill, by Philip Hobbs, winner of Grade One Challow in Newbury at its most recent start at the end of December, is one of 19 statements in Albert Bartlett Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Paul Nolan's latest exhibition, also a grade one scorer last time at the Dublin Racing Festival, leads an Irish challenge that includes three hopes of Mullins in Aione, Janidil and Rape.

Gordon Elliott trusts his three-time Fury Road obstacle winner for the three-mile rookie championship, while David Pipe's Ramses De Teillee has been so successful in his move to smaller obstacles this season, and Harry Senior of Colin Tizzard and Lieutenant Rocco also drew attention.

A maximum field of 24 will line up while Hazel Hill defends his crown in the chase of open hunters from the St James's Foxhunter Challenge Cup.

The main among the rivals for the prolific hunter of Philip Rowley and the point-to-point is Minella Rocco, former finalist of the Gold Cup of Jonjo O & # 39; Neill, who beat Hazel Hill when they met in Wetherby the month past.

They are joined by the Staker Wallace, slightly run but highly promoted, owned as Minella Rocco of JP McManus and trained in Ireland by Enda Bolger, Billaway de Mullins and the double winner of the Don Poli Festival, trained by Nick Pearce to win two points of Alnwick -to-points this season.