Online yoga and home education: life under quarantine in Italy | News

Rome Italy – Late on Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a national blockade to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which will be applied until at least April 3.

"There will not be a red zone," Conte told reporters. "But there will be Italy, a whole protected area."

People can travel only if there are "urgent and verifiable work situations and emergencies or health reasons," he said.

Al Jazeera spoke with several people in the country about his new normal.

& # 39; I don't & # 39; I do not believe that the country reopens on April 3.

Stefania Pandakovic, 35, Head of the department of books and manuscripts in an auction house in Milan.

(Photo courtesy of Stefania Pandakovic)

"I am showing videos of my five-year-old daughter to explain what is happening. She understood that this is something out of the ordinary when she stopped going to kindergarten a long time ago. I told her that there is a widespread flu that is transmitted very quickly I told him that the flu does not affect children, but we must be very careful with his grandparents We are trying to establish a new routine to envision a normal life.

"I just visited my parents, who also live in Milan, to show them how to buy groceries online and have them delivered to avoid leaving, although delivery spaces in supermarkets are often occupied. I worry about the lack of places to patients in hospitals, especially if I think of my parents. I don't think the country will reopen on April 3 and the epidemic will diminish in the short term. "

& # 39; I've been attending online yoga classes & # 39;

Federico (not his real name), 43. He lives in Casalpusterlengo, one of the first areas under closure two weeks ago.

"I went to the hospital with my father for unrelated health problems. The Lodi hospital looked like a sinking Titanic.

"I've been working from home and had all my meetings on Skype, talking with my girlfriend on WhatsApp and attending yoga classes online.

"Now that the original red zone has risen and the whole country is closed, my daily habits will not change. I will remain at home."

"I am angry at the behavior of some people; we saw some fleeing the enlarged red zone over the weekend or going to ski resorts. This was very irresponsible and showed a lack of public spirit. I hope people have understood the gravity of the situation. we are in this moment ".

& # 39; I only went out a couple of times to buy groceries & # 39;

Sessen Berhane Beraki, 32, of Asmara, translator and interpreter of Tigrinya primarily for asylum seekers. Live in Milan

(Photo courtesy of Sessen Berhane)

"I have been living in Milan for almost a decade and this is not the city I have known over the years. Sometimes, it looks like a ghost town. In some streets it is understood that people still live there just because they hang their clothes outside.

"I am afraid that this seems to be out of control and that people no longer have access to treatments."

"There is an overwhelming amount of information and you don't know who to believe."

"The epidemic is real. I am not wearing a mask, but I am constantly washing my hands, which have become very dry. I only went out a couple of times to buy groceries."

"I am terrified that this may reach Eritrea. We lack basic medicines there. At least in Europe, the infrastructure, hospitals and medical staff are very well organized. We could never overcome such a disaster at home."

& # 39; Venice has become a ghost town & # 39;

Gianfranco della Valle, coordinator on the Italian hotline for victims of trafficking and / or exploitation. He lives in Venice.

"We saw a kind of schizophrenic communication in Veneto. We received instructions from Rome, which in turn were softened by our regional representatives. This contributed to the general confusion.

"My children are at home and attend online classes. They are not happy but they are adapting. I drastically reduced social contact. Until the weekend, especially the young people, they were seen around Venice having snacks in crowded places at night as if nothing happened. Now it seems that people are beginning to understand the seriousness of the situation in which we are all.

"We stopped providing our services to the people we help on the street to protect our staff. But we translated health instructions for them on how to deal with the crisis and we called them personally by phone, keeping our medical assistance services open. just in case of emergencies.

"Venice has become a ghost town. For a city that has just come out of tourism, this is a dramatic situation."

& # 39; We have relatively free mobility and stores are still open & # 39;

Diego Ubfal, 39, assistant professor at Bocconi University in Milan, originally from Argentina.

"The measures were initially weak, simply recommending that people limit interaction in some areas. This led some people to minimize infection and others to panic. More draconian measures have been implemented over time, and gradually the People began to measure the seriousness of the situation.

"Even so, we have relatively free mobility at this time and the stores are still open. The latest news is that a total closure of all non-essential activities has been proposed.

"I stopped dining outside since the epidemic began in Codogno.

"Two weeks ago, the university I work for gave us instructions on how to teach online. Meanwhile, all meetings and seminars have been suspended. Everything is done online. I am still going to work on campus because of the instruments available there, but the class is empty and I am isolated in my office. Most of the students are connecting to the university platform at the same time. "

& # 39; It seems that the government closed the stable door after the horse shot out & # 39;

Giancarlo Genta, 55, store owner. He lives in Asti.

Giancarlo Genta in the photo (Elisa Oddone / Al Jazeera)

"I wear a mask because I was involved in a serious accident years ago and spent six months in a coma. I am a subject at risk. The new measures have had a direct effect on both my personal and commercial life. People are afraid of getting out of their home and go shopping. Probably the latest containment measures are a bit exaggerated, since we hear many say that this was just a little more than a flu. Who would have thought of such climbing? Now, suddenly, it seems that we Everyone is going to die.

"Even so, I adapted to the new measures. I rarely go out, wear a mask. My mother is old and used to live with me, but I took her to my sister's house after Asti was declared a red zone during the weekend."

"I stopped meeting friends. We talked a lot on the phone. The police forced me to close my shop yesterday at 6 pm. Sharp. It's strange to be taking those measures now; it seems that the government closed the barn door after the horse shot out. "

& # 39; My roommate and I didn't even stay close to each other at home & # 39;

Steven Eromonsle, 21, originally from Nigeria. In Italy for the last four years. He lives in Turin.

Steven Eromonsle in the photo (Elisa Oddone / Al Jazeera)

"I'm afraid of getting infected, so I stay away from other people, wear a mask and wash my hands continuously. I share a flat with a friend of mine and he also strictly adheres to the new regulations and health precautions. I don't even know keep close to each other at home.

"For now, I am not afraid that this epidemic will reach my home country, Nigeria. I am more concerned about Italy, the country that is hosting me and where I work.

"I'm employed in a supermarket in Turin. Our boss gave us gloves to wear all the time during shifts since late February, telling us to respect a safe distance between employees."