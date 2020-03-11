One of the best new Google Maps features is finally being released to more users: BGR

Google Maps users in several countries report the launch of a highly anticipated feature, the speed limit indicator.

The feature was first launched last year, but not all markets where Google Maps is available got it.

Google has started silently updating Maps in several countries in Europe and India, making the speed limit icon visible within the application.

As great as Google Maps is, not all users can take advantage of the app's new features at the same time, as these updates are rolled out to more and more people. The Android version of Maps is always guaranteed the first update of Maps, and some of the new features could never reach the iPhone. But even if it's on Android, you may not be able to experience some of the latest Google Maps innovations when they are announced. This applies to a feature that you've been waiting for Google to include in Maps for years, a feature that started rolling out in 2019 for users in some countries – the speed limit indicator.

While most navigation apps have a speed limit indicator on the screen, Google Maps only got its speed limit icon last year. The indicator gives you a little push if you exceed the speed limit, and it is definitely the type of feature that can improve safety while driving. The feature has been available in other navigation apps, as well as Waze, Google's other popular navigation feature, long before it was transferred to Maps.

Google did not launch the functionality in all markets last year, and even withdrew it in some regions after making it available to users. It's unclear what caused the removal in the first place, but Google has recovered it. Users in countries like the UK were the first to notice that the feature was working again, Android Police reports, but other markets have also received it.

Google Maps users in Denmark, France, India, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland have seen the speed limit indicator appear on the navigation screen, with reports appearing on Twitter showing screenshots in action, as seen above . The speed limit indicator will appear in the lower left corner of the Google Maps screen on all phones, and will show a red ring around the speed limit when you have exceeded the posted speed limit.

All you have to do to get the speed limit warnings is to run the latest version of Google Maps. Once the feature is ready for your country, Google will make it available to all Maps users. If the feature is not available in your market, you should keep waiting. Speed ​​limit indicators are likely to be implemented soon for all Google Maps users.

