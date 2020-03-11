On My Block is growing and darkening in season 3

Season three of On my block it's here, and the bags are off!

The second season of the Netflix series ended with a small kidnapping, and the highly anticipated new season begins with the revelation of who did it and why. From there, as the cast tells E! Will MarfuggiIt is an adventure, and some things have changed.

%MINIFYHTML166b9597c1c3bc91d6bd96874265a1df13% %MINIFYHTML166b9597c1c3bc91d6bd96874265a1df14%

"It is like On my block grows and darkens, "he says Jason Genao. "It's like, this is also a little bit for my mom. How to involve adults."

%MINIFYHTML166b9597c1c3bc91d6bd96874265a1df15% %MINIFYHTML166b9597c1c3bc91d6bd96874265a1df16%

Diego Tinoco He says the darker, adult content is what an actor dreams of "to help them grow as artists," so he had a particularly good time diving into that part of the season.

However, not everything is dark. Brett Gray and Sierra Capri say that while there are dark elements, there is also some light there.

"We played a lot this season and I feel like we were in many different places," says Capri. "For me, that's one of the funniest parts of the season."