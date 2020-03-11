On My Block is growing and darkening in season 3

Season three of On my block it's here, and the bags are off!
The second season of the Netflix series ended with a small kidnapping, and the highly anticipated new season begins with the revelation of who did it and why. From there, as the cast tells E! Will MarfuggiIt is an adventure, and some things have changed.
"It is like On my block grows and darkens, "he says Jason Genao. "It's like, this is also a little bit for my mom. How to involve adults."
Diego Tinoco He says the darker, adult content is what an actor dreams of "to help them grow as artists," so he had a particularly good time diving into that part of the season.
However, not everything is dark. Brett Gray and Sierra Capri say that while there are dark elements, there is also some light there.
"We played a lot this season and I feel like we were in many different places," says Capri. "For me, that's one of the funniest parts of the season."
The cast also had a lot of fun hanging out together, and talked to Will about their numerous group text strings, including a sample of who will drop them off at Read.
"I am going to start sending my phone bill to some of you," says Genao.
"And then we'll send it back," says Capri.
For fans who haven't yet gone through the entire show, Gray's advice is to never say that to a On my block fan.
"I feel like the show speaks for itself. Like when you talk to a On my block fan and you haven't watched On My Block, they will make sure you know you need to watch the show. "
"They fight to the death for us," says Jessica Marie Garcia, after she mimes taking out her earrings. "We are so lucky that we don't have to do anything."
Press play above to hear more of the cast!
The third season now airs on Netflix.