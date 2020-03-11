Offside Girls from India | Up close | Asia

%MINIFYHTML26f55919901ad67e05f680b0cc7d7be411% %MINIFYHTML26f55919901ad67e05f680b0cc7d7be412%

Laxmipur, a remote village in the eastern state of Bihar, in India, is home to one of the few women's soccer teams in India.

This film, India & # 39; s Offside Girls, follows the team as they train at the Laxmibai Sports Club and prepare for a match with the local men's soccer team.

It is a social exploration of the lives of young women passionate about a sport that they have been told is only for men.

They are supported in this by coach Sanjay Pathak, a 40-year-old school teacher who taught himself how to train football by watching YouTube lessons. Then, Pathak started the sports sessions after school to train the girls at the school where he taught.

Not having the support of the school, he moved the training facilities to his family's farmland and used part of his salary to finance the club he named for the famous freedom fighter and Queen Maratha, Laxmibai.

Pathak is determined to continue, even in the face of the patriarchal mentality of the village elders, who are offended by girls who venture to train in sportswear.

"Why are girls born? One day they are born to be someone's daughter-in-law," says one of the villagers.

Over the past decade, the Laxmibai Sports Club has produced a number of soccer players nationwide, including Putul, Tara, Antima, Amrita and Nisha.

