Officials: 2 US troops, British killed in rocket attack in Iraq | News

At least three people died, including two US soldiers, and 10 were wounded after firing rockets at the Taji camp in Iraq, which houses international forces.

US officials quoted by the media said Wednesday that another of the dead was a British citizen.

%MINIFYHTMLaafaf6348601d119b98d85757b13737d11% %MINIFYHTMLaafaf6348601d119b98d85757b13737d12%

The rocket attack was the 22nd against US military interests in the country since late October, an Iraqi military commander said.

US Army Colonel Myles Caggins, a US military spokesman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets reached the base, but did not provide further details.

An American official, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said more information would be given later in an official announcement.

Plus:

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for several years. There are up to 6,000 US soldiers in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting anti-terror missions.

Previous rocket attacks on US soldiers, diplomats, and facilities in Iraq killed one US contractor and one Iraqi soldier. Neither attack has been claimed, but Washington accuses pro-Iran factions of being responsible.

Two days after the death of an American with rockets fired at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk late last year, the US military hit five bases in Iraq and Syria used by the pro-Iran armed faction Kataeb Hezbollah.

Kataeb Hezbollah was designated as a "foreign terrorist organization,quot; by the State Department in 2009.

Then tensions escalated further between Washington and Tehran's enemies after the United States drone attack He killed the powerful Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and an Iraqi paramilitary commander in Baghdad on January 3.

The murder brought the two countries to the brink of war.

The United States leads an international coalition, made up of dozens of countries and thousands of soldiers, formed in Iraq in 2014 to confront the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

While ISIL has lost the vast territory it once had in Iraq and Syria, the sleeper cells are still capable of carrying out attacks.

The Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign soldiers from the country in the wake of Soleimani's murder, a decision that has not yet been adopted by the government.

The outgoing government, which resigned in December amid massive protests, has yet to be replaced due to a lack of agreement in parliament, one of the most divided in Iraq's recent history.