Off Script: Micah Richards and the life of an English abroad | Soccer news

In the latest edition of Off Script, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards reflects on his experiences as an English footballer abroad in Serie A.

It was not beyond the possibilities that Richards would see his career in Manchester City after ascending the rank after the age of 14 and winning the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League in 2012.

However, only two years later that At one time, Richards changed the comforts of home life in Manchester for a complete change of football culture in Florence …

& # 39; I knew it would be the second option & # 39;

"I was in Manchester City since the age of 14. Everyone knew about my injuries; I really couldn't go back to the field.

Richards suffered a knee injury against Swansea in late 2011 that ruled out for four months.

"Actually (the move) came out of nowhere. Someone who worked in Liverpool and then moved to Fiorentina called my agent and asked if I would be interested in going. At first, I thought, & # 39; not really & # 39 ;, because all I knew was English football and I really didn't want to leave town.

"But Pablo Zabaleta was playing very well at that time; I knew it would be the second option. So I went and sat down with my agent and we agreed."

Drama of the day of the deadline

"It was the day of the deadline, so everything was a bit rushed. No one really knew what was coming; it was all a little silence.

"City really didn't want to let me go, they wanted me to come back from my injuries and fight for my place. But with Zabaleta playing too well, I knew in my head that I had to go and do something."

& # 39; Technique in PL, tactics in Serie A & # 39;

"Italian football is very, very underrated. It is much slower, when the season starts at 40 degrees and that slowed the pace."

"On the defensive side of the game, everyone stays behind the ball and sometimes it can be quite boring to watch. But technically and tactically, I would say that it is up to the Premier League. In fact, tactically it is better than Premier League simply lacks emotion.

"We've seen Chris Smalling go there, he loved it and he's playing well. Ashley Young has gone there, Romelu Lukaku is scoring goals there, so it looks like an avenue that players are taking now."

"A couple of years ago, players, especially the English, wouldn't want to go abroad, but everyone is a little more open now. I'm glad I did it because it made me a better person and a better player."

& # 39; I didn't need to leave the city & # 39;

Jadon Sancho had a football education similar to that of Richards in Manchester City, but, with a quality game time, he decided to move to Borussia Dortmund, a leap of faith that Richards believes has been more than claimed …

"Sancho has had enough confidence to make that jump so early. I don't think my parents would have allowed me if I had so many options at that age."

"But I didn't need to leave the City because I was playing in the first team at age 17, so the scenarios were a bit different, but a fair game for Sancho."

"He wanted to play in the City, but with the players in front of him, he was never going to really enter. He took the step and now it's worth a minimum of £ 100 million, so I have a lot of respect and credit. He and his agent."

& # 39; Just make sure the club is right & # 39;

"When you're in England you don't see Italian football. You could have an amazing game, a world game, and nobody would see it."

"You would only get small clips and snippets on YouTube and, unless someone really does their homework or plays for Likes at Inter Milan, Juventus, Rome, AC Milan, Fiorentina, you are not actually receiving the applause or expose you should be.

"Then I would say it definitely takes a leap of faith, but it all depends on which team. Just make sure the club is correct."