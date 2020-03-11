Odds, predictions, calendar of Week 6 of the XFL: Defenders, BattleHawks make a playoff effort

The XFL has reached the midpoint of the season, as we are five weeks away from the regular 10 game season.

%MINIFYHTMLa8305032a36cdf913153ab90f60c880511% %MINIFYHTMLa8305032a36cdf913153ab90f60c880512%

So far, there has been a surprising parity in the league, since only two teams have really fought so far: the Vipers and the Dragons. But even those teams of a victory have shown promise in the first five games. The Eastern Division is packed with three teams tied first with 3-2.

In the Western Division, only the Roughnecks are above .500 with a 5-0 record. The Forsaken are at 2-3, with two of their losses from games in which starting quarterback Landry Jones was unavailable. The Wildcats are also 2-3 with perhaps the most confusing results of any XFL team so far.

Only the two best teams in each division reach the playoffs, so it should be a fun end to the season, especially in the East. The ranking should not change much after Week 6, assuming that the teams that are expected to win do exactly that.

Last week, I went 2-2 with my selections as I continue to fight to predict what the Wildcats will do. I am now 14-6 in the season with three of those wrong predictions being the Wildcats in three consecutive weeks. I will seek to improve my record in week 6 with my choices below.

(All odds are courtesy of BetOnline.ag through Sports Insider).

MORE: SN Questions and Answers with XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck

XFL Week 6 Calendar

(All Eastern Times)

Game Date Time Net Roughnecks at Guardians 3/14 2 p.m. A B C BattleHawks at Vipers 3/14 5 pm. FS2 Forsaken on Defenders 3/15 4 p.m. FS1 Wild cats in dragons 3/15 7 p.m. ESPN2

XFL odds, selections and predictions for week 6

Houston Roughnecks https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1a/74/houston-roughnecks-xfl-ftr_1erb6oyeb3tt41rlj049zequ44.png?t=-910947048,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Houston Roughnecks at the New York Guardians

Spread: Roughnecks -6.5 (-110), Guardians +6.5 (-110)

Roughnecks -6.5 (-110), Guardians +6.5 (-110) Below: 47 (-110)

The Roughnecks were tested last week when P.J. Walker went around the ball three times, but that offense is too good to keep it pressed for a long time. After a week 4 without incident, Cam Phillips returned with a dominant game in week 5, finishing 10-122-2 on 13 goals. Phillips now leads the league in receptions (31), receiving yards (455) and scoring (9), as it shows he deserves a chance in the NFL.

Houston (5-0) will travel to New York to face a Guardians team that is 3-2 in the season despite many difficulties. New York has allowed more touchdowns (9) than it has scored (8) so far in five games. Luis Pérez started the year as the third quarterback, but started the last two games and has helped the Guardians to two consecutive victories. It hasn't even been so good, but it hasn't been bad, which was what Matt McGloin was.

Despite the winning streak of the Guardians and the home advantage, it is difficult to see this team knock down the Roughnecks. Houston's offense is too strong and he shouldn't have trouble winning this game.

Prediction: Roughnecks 28, Guardians 16

MORE: The XFL is in "Madden 20,quot; thanks to a dedicated team that made it possible

St. Louis BattleHawks in Tampa Bay Vipers

Spread: BattleHawks -3 (-120), Vipers +3 (+100)

BattleHawks -3 (-120), Vipers +3 (+100) Below: 42 (-110)

I thought Tampa Bay would win last week, but the Vipers finally fell short, 41-32. He was right to think that the Tampa Bay offense would find its rhythm again after fighting for most of the first part of the season. The Vipers finished with 142 yards on the ground along with a 300-yard pass performance by quarterback Taylor "The Corn Dog,quot; Cornelius. The Vipers may be 1-4 in the season, but this is not a team to take lightly.

The Vipers will host a BattleHawks team that surprisingly fought Week 5 against the Defenders. St. Louis finished with a minimum of six points in the season, with 0 of 3 in their appearances in the red zone. The St. Louis defense still appeared, allowing only a touchdown to D.C., but the offensive needs to rebound against Tampa Bay if the BattleHawks want to start winning again.

Tampa Bay is hard to pinpoint. The Vipers have given up the greatest amount of touchdowns in the league (15) while also allowing the least amount of yards (258.8) per game. The math doesn't add up, but anyway, I hope the BattleHawks return to their winning forms in a closed game.

Prediction: BattleHawks 24, Vipers 20

Dallas Renegades in D.C.Defensores

Tyree jackson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e4/d0/tyree-jackson-xfl-ftr_ruj0ktmjofmc193lmzyww2bqb.png?t=-909838080,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Spread: Forsaken +4.5 (-110), Defenders -4.5 (-110)

Forsaken +4.5 (-110), Defenders -4.5 (-110) Below: 35 (-115)

Philip Nelson marked the start instead of an injured Jones last week, becoming his second start this season for Dallas. In the two renegades with Nelson, the offense has not scored a touchdown. Nelson fought primarily, finishing 28 of 49 for 210 yards with two interceptions against New York last week, while taking three catches. It is supposed to start again this week, so I hope this offensive fights against a DC team with a good defense.

The Defenders won in Week 5, but it wasn't pretty. The kicker Tyler Rausa ended up being the Most Valuable Player of DC with three field goals, good from 52, 50 and 22 yards. The Defenders also took Cardale Jones after two passes (one of which was an interception) in favor of the promising young QB Tyree Jackson. Jackson was not outstanding, but he was efficient, finishing 9 of 14 for 39 yards with a touchdown while adding 32 yards on seven carries.

It will be interesting to see if D.C. keep Jackson in QB or return to Jones. Either way, I find it hard to see Dallas beat the Defenders in DC. There has been a clear distinction between the Defenders at home and on the road this season.

Prediction: Defenders 18, Forsaken 15

L.A. Wildcats in Seattle Dragons

Spread: Wildcats -2.5 (-115), Dragons +2.5 (-105)

Wildcats -2.5 (-115), Dragons +2.5 (-105) Below: 45 (-110)

The Wildcats won last week thanks to a dominant performance by Josh Johnson, who has silently been one of the league's star quarterbacks. After missing Week 1 due to an injury, Johnson has been effective, as he is second in the league in aerial yards (1,092) and touchdowns (11). He has only thrown two interceptions, and has the best quarterback rating (106.8) in the league. In the NFL, Johnson was known as a moving quarterback, but he hasn't really shown that side of his game with only 30 yards on 15 carries so far.

The Dragons gave the Roughnecks a run for their money last week. B.J. Daniels drew his first start of the season, finishing 14 of 22 for 114 yards. He also ran 10 times for 30 yards, finishing with two scores on the ground. The Dragons have allowed the most touchdowns in the league (15), which will be a challenge as they face a Wildcats offense that won the second highest amount of touchdowns (18) among all teams.

I could easily see that Seattle wins this game, especially because it is at home, but the Wildcats offense has been too good to fight the defense allowing the most yards per game (358.0).

Prediction: Wild cats 35, dragons 28