Odds for the Big East 2020 Tournament: Villanova, Creighton among challengers to favorite betting Seton Hall

The Great East has been ruled by Jay Wright and Villanova in recent years. The Wildcats have won the last three Big East Tournaments (and four of the last five), and have won at least part of the regular season championship in six of the past seven seasons. Despite that success, & # 39; Nova is not the favorite to tear down the nets at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

Seton Hall has been installed as a favorite in the eyes of bookmakers, and the Pirates will be looking for their second Big East Tournament title since 1993.

2020 Big East Tournament Fees

Seton Hall +250

Villanova +300

Creighton +350

Providence +550

Butler +600

Marquette +700

Xavier +800

Georgetown +3300

St. John & # 39; s +4000

DePaul +5000

The Pirates could have locked up the absolute title of the regular season in the Big East with a victory in one of their last two games, but they fell to the co-champions of the Villanova and Creighton conference. A previous loss to Creighton led Seton Hall to settle for seed number 3 at the Big East Tournament through the tiebreaker, and that means the Pirates have a difficult test in the quarterfinals at Marquette.

Myles Powell was one of the top scorers in the Big East with 21 points per game, but scored less than 40 percent of his field goals and only scored 30.6 percent of his three. Fortunately, Sandro Mamukelashvili is more efficient than his teammate. The Georgian is knocking down 54 percent of his field goals and depleting 43.4 percent of his three.

Seton Hall is qualified behind Creighton and Villanova by Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik, so it is not wise to bet them at this price. The Pirates have the most difficult path to the title of the three favorites, and there is a good chance that they will be the weakest according to CBB's betting odds against the Bluejays and Wildcats if they face each other in the semifinals and finals.

Villanova has one of the best offenses in the conference. Saddiq Bey has been a light shooter this season, with more than 45 percent of his three, and Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Justin Moore have shown that they can take over the games when necessary.

The Wildcats won seven of their last eight games to claim a part of the Big East title, but this team is not as impassive in defense as in past seasons. They are out of the top 100 in terms of the effective percentage of field goals, so & # 39; Nova cannot afford a low throwing performance.

The best value on the board is Creighton. The Bluejays are the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament, and that will give them an easier way for the Big East Championship Game than either of the two teams listed ahead. Creighton will face the winner of Georgetown and St. John on Thursday, and if the Bluejays win that game, they will face Providence or Butler in the semifinals.

Creighton is the best qualified team in the Grand Orient by multiple metrics, too. The Bluejays have won 11 of their last 13 games, and are reaching 38.7 percent from the three-point range. They probably don't have the second scorer, Marcus Zegarowski, as he deals with a knee injury, but Creighton has a lot of shooters on the list. Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock are knocking down more than 40 percent of their three, while Christian Bishop has been a low-ranking force.

Upon entering the Big East Tournament, Providence has won six consecutive games. Those victories probably hit the Friars' ticket for the Big Dance, but a trip to the Big East Championship Game would eliminate any lingering doubt. The Friars are excellent at defending the perimeter, allowing opponents to make only 31.1 percent of their baskets, and they combine well with the Bluejays. However, it will be difficult for them to beat Butler, since the Bulldogs are favored in their quarter-final showdown.

Although Xavier will have to win four games in four days to win the Big East Tournament, the punters gave them a decent opportunity to accomplish the feat. They need to win as many games as possible to get out of the wrong side of the bubble, but they had a 2-10 record against the six teams that finished ahead of them in the conference. While Xavier should have few problems with DePaul, the Musketeers will be the ones in the next three games.