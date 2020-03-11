North Korea increases missile tests | News

North Korea, which has not yet reported a single case of the coronavirus, has increased mask production and is urging its people to take preventive measures to keep the virus out.

Foreign diplomats residing in Pyongyang left the capital of North Korea on Monday after more than a month in quarantine.

And although the outbreak has severely disrupted military operations in South Korea with the cancellation of joint exercises with the US. In the US, North Korea has conducted short-range weapons tests, twice in the space of a week, after a three-month break.

Rob McBride of Al Jazeera reports from Seoul.