Noose found hanging in the Michigan library – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (CNN) – A library in southern Michigan is increasing security and changing its schedules after a series of incidents.

The last one is a rope loop that the staff found on Monday morning.

They say it was low enough that the children who use the library could have picked it up.

"That is a big red flag that maybe something is wrong and will happen," said Vickie Lee.

It was done immediately, but left the staff and community members shocked and full of questions.

"I think why? I think it's rude. It's inconceivable. It's just not right," said Mari Applegate.

"I have been a librarian for more than 40 years, and I have never had incidents like what happened this year," said Mary Hill.

Because the library was closed on Sunday, Hill believes the rope was hung on Saturday sometime during the four hours they were open.

The staff is now reviewing the images of the security camera to find out who was behind the disturbing screen.

"It's just another layer for the stack because we've had a continuous problem with the community this year, with only incident after incident after incident after incident." This was just one more, "Hill said.

Hill says that this year the staff has been verbally threatened, the building has been torn apart and last week, a man tried to light paper towels in the bathroom.

"I am quite attentive to my surroundings now because of the things that are happening," Lee said.

All this makes the staff intensify security by installing more security cameras, better illuminating the alleys and even rearranging the furniture, so that customers are more visible to staff.

Especially when young students use the library every day for after-school programs.

"The most important thing is to make sure the children are safe, so I try to keep them in a general area so we can keep an eye on them at all times," Lee said.

The police are investigating and the staff is receiving training on how to report such situations.

