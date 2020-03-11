NHL announces it is "evaluating options,quot; after the NBA suspends the rest of the 2019-20 season

After the NBA's decision to suspend the 2019-20 regular season on Wednesday night after a player, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, the NHL released a statement about his immediate future plans.

%MINIFYHTMLb0ffdbe643dab2f487c068d3d1df106711% %MINIFYHTMLb0ffdbe643dab2f487c068d3d1df106712%

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision (Wednesday) to indefinitely suspend its season because a player tested positive for the coronavirus," the statement read. "The NHL continues to consult with medical experts and is evaluating options. We hope to have an additional update (Thursday)."

MORE: Blue Jackets, Sharks to Play at Home Without Fans

The NHL Players Association announced Wednesday night that it will discuss next steps with the league on Thursday.

NHLPA Statement: “We are in continuous contact with the NHL regarding the coronavirus and the recent announcement by the NBA. These discussions will continue tomorrow morning, and we will consult with the players before commenting further. ” – NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 12, 2020

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman tweeted that the NHLPA will speak to its representatives.

The NHL conference call tomorrow with the teams, NHLPA will poll their executive committee. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 12, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that they will play all remaining local games without spectators after an order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine banning large mass gatherings in the state. The San Jose Sharks did the same an hour later, announcing that their three home games in March will be played without fans. The Sharks also have two home games scheduled for April; As of now, those games remain open to the public.

It should be noted that the Jazz played last week in three arenas that also house NHL teams: Madison Square Garden in New York (Knicks, Rangers), TD Garden in Boston (Celtics, Bruins) and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Pistons, Red Alas). They also played against the Raptors, who share a building with the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Utah on Monday.